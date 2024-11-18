Bold Phillies mock trade lands them preeminent Giants reliever

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies were recently forecasted to trade for superstar San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval this offseason.

Phillies deal for elite closer in offseason projection

When recently asked which under-the-radar free agent signing could have the biggest impact on next season’s playoff race, FanSided’s Robert Murray turned his attention to a trade candidate in Doval who could take the Phillies over the top in the National League with a bounce back season, saying this (h/t Brad Wakai of Philadelphia Phillies on SI):

“I think he has a real chance of getting traded and going to a different team could help unleash him after a down season that saw him get demoted from the closer role. I could absolutely see the Phillies being a team that pokes around here,” Murray wrote.

Phillies: Doval is historically an efficient closer & strikeouts artist

Doval took a step back last season after leading the National League with 39 saves in 2023, his first All-Star campaign. The Dominican talent finished 40 games in 2024 and notched 23 saves behind an inflated 4.88 ERA. No matter, his track record across his four years in the big leagues shows a pitcher who efficiently is able to close out games and silence batters.

Though he pitched 8.2 less innings in 2024 than a year prior, he only produced nine less strikeouts with 78 Ks, proving his precise arm in that regard. As for Philadelphia, they recorded the sixth-fewest saves in the MLB last season with 37.

Doval could cause sharp swing in Phillies’ late-game prowess in the playoffs

They were also one of only four teams who did not secure a save in the postseason. In fact, per Fox Sports, they had two blown saves in their brief four-game National League Division Series loss to the New York Mets. They came at the hands of relievers Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, who each had one blunder. All things considered, both parties could service one another beautifully.

Doval can come out of his demoted sixth-eighth inning role in San Francisco and return to his unparalleled form, and Philadelphia would gain a showstopper that can help them close out rivals like the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in their quest for a World Series crown in 2025. The Phillies have also been linked to Milwaukee Brewers superstar closer Devin Williams this offseason, so the franchise has a couple of options they can swing for the fences to acquire.