Phillies may get long-term commitment from elite slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies may not have to worry about losing their top-shelf power-hitter anytime soon.

Kyle Schwarber could close his career with the Phillies

According to MLB insider Robert Murray, the Phillies have mutual interest in a contract extension with star slugger Kyle Schwarber (h/t The Sporting News’ Peter Chawaga):

“The two sides have discussed an extension this spring, with the talks being ‘broad’ in late February,” Murray wrote. “It’s unclear if the sides have made any progress on an extension but the interest is mutual, as Schwarber told reporters that he’s open to staying in Philadelphia long-term.”

Phillies would benefit from retaining Schwarber

Philadelphia would benefit from keeping Schwarber on board for the long-term. The 32-year-old has been one of the best sluggers in the MLB over the last six seasons.

Having hit at least 38 home runs in each of the last three campaigns, Schwarber shows no signs of slowing down. The Ohio native has been a great leadoff hitter for the Phillies, as well as in the No. 2 slot in the batting order.

Schwarber will be an unrestricted free agent next fall. Thus, a multi-year extension at the end of the season could ensure Philadelphia with his potent bat.