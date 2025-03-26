Phillies gunning for 2025 division crown in tougher NL East

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are intent on striving to win their division for the second straight year in 2025.

Phillies: Rob Thomson lays out goal for next season

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Paul Hagen, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said this about how Philadelphia can win the NL East next season:

“I always say, to win a division you’ve got to win within your division,” Thomson said. “And you’ve got to win at home. If you can do those two things, you’re in pretty good shape.”

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Phillies have a tougher task to win the NL East in 2025

The Phillies (95-67) comfortably won the NL East in 2024. However, the division has gotten stronger, specifically in the case of the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

The Mets made the signing of the offseason by acquiring superstar Juan Soto. They also bolstered their rotation with All-Star Clay Holmes, as well as Frankie Montas.

Meanwhile, the Braves are gearing up for former NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to return from his torn ACL. Atlanta also bolstered their bullpen by adding Craig Kimbrel as well as Hector Neris.

Thus, the Phillies, who made their own share of upgrades, namely Jesus Luzardo, as well as Jordan Romano, will look to get the better of the field across 52 total matchups. Doing so will position them well for a World Series run.