Phillies hand out $10 million deal to address outfield needs

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies addressed their desire for help in their outfield on Thursday.

Phillies sign Max Kepler to 1-year deal

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reported that the Phillies came to an agreement with veteran outfielder Max Kepler to join their ranks ahead of the 2025 campaign, saying:

“Multiple sources told MLB.com on Thursday night that the Phillies and longtime Twins outfielder Max Kepler have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal, pending a physical. The club has not confirmed an agreement,” Zolecki wrote.

“Kepler, 31, is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2024, which included patellar tendinitis in his left knee and a hip issue. He posted a .682 OPS in 399 plate appearances in his final season with the Twins.”

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Kepler missed 57 games last season yet still slashed .253/.302/.380 at the plate. He is one year removed from hitting 24 home runs and scoring 72 runs across 130 games played for the Minnesota Twins in 2023. The 10-year veteran owns a career-high of 36 home runs and a .855 OPS from the 2019 campaign.

Phillies could start stout Kepler in right field in 2025

The Phillies are now bringing on a seasoned talent who has proven his chops as a power hitter who can respectably deliver at an efficient rate. Philadelphia was also reported to be seeking talents who could eliminate predictability from their attack at the plate this fall.

The German-American star’s 24.9 percent chase percentage and 19.8 percent whiff percentage from 2023, which ranked in the 75th and 80th percentiles respectively, make him a great candidate to put that ball in motion for the team should he be able to return to that level of play next season.

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

As for his productivity in the outfield, the 31-year-old boasted an unblemished fielding percentage across 103 games played in right field last time out. Kepler has also led the entire MLB outfield pool with perfect fielding percentages twice before in 2019 and 2021. His dominant work may see him take over for current starter Nick Castellanos, who the franchise is shopping.