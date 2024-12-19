Phillies have the keys to slow down Juan Soto in new rivalry

December 19, 2024
Oct 5, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the New York Mets in the seventh inning in game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have Juan Soto’s number, and they’ll be liable to dial it as often as they will in 2025.

Phillies pitchers have been dominant vs. Juan Soto of late

That’s because a large portion of the Phillies’ featured pitching staff — rotation and bullpen alike — have recently had profound success against the generational talent. Philadelphia was downed by the New York Mets in the 2024 National League Division Series. The Mets having Soto on board for the next 15 years makes them an even stronger foe.

Aug 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the Phillies may not need to fear when going up against him on the mound. MLB.com’s Paul Casella shared an incredible string of stats highlighting the contrast in the Dominican superstar’s overall productivity at the plate compared to that against Philadelphia’s lineup:

“Overall, seven Phillies pitchers have faced Soto at least five times — and the slugger with a .953 career OPS has a sub-.900 OPS against all but one of them (including postseason):

Soto vs. Phillies’ starting rotation
Wheeler: 13-for-51 (.255), 3 HR, 15 K’s, 13 BB, .877 OPS
Nola: 10-for-38 (.263), 3 HR, 9 K’s, 15 BB, 1.051 OPS
Ranger Suárez: 0-for-12, 4 K’s, 1 BB, .133 OPS
Taijuan Walker: 4-for-13 (.308), 1 K, 2 BB, .862 OPS
Cristopher Sánchez: 2-for-7 (.286), 4 K’s 0 BB, .571 OPS

Soto vs. Phillies’ bullpen (minimum 5 plate appearances)
José Alvarado: 3-for-13 (.231), 2 K’s, 5 BB, 0 XBH, .675 OPS
Matt Strahm: 1-for-5 (.200), 2 K’s, 2 BB, .575 OPS”

Phillies’ success vs. Soto could hold major weight in future

Soto was strikingly efficient in 2024, and the postseason was no different. He hit no less than .286 in any of the three series his New York Yankees played. Nevertheless, with the efficacy that the Phillies’ pitchers have had against the 26-year-old, they have a great chance to contain his hot bat in the upcoming regular season and stymie his output in the playoffs should they face his Mets again next fall.

Trade projection pairs Phillies with Cubs’ promising right fielder
Also Read:
Trade projection pairs Phillies with Cubs’ promising right fielder
Mentioned in this article:

More about: