Phillies get exciting free agency update from superstar’s agent

The Philadelphia Phillies recently got new life in their hopes of landing superstar free agent Juan Soto this offseason.

The Phillies are considered a long shot at landing Soto. He is favored to return to New York, either for the Yankees, whom he led to the 2024 World Series, or the Mets, which have a situation catered for him. However, the Phillies have a pre-existing structure of winning and top-heavy talent that could draw the 26-year-old in. Now, Soto’s agent Scott Boras has added fuel to that fire.

According to Newsday Sports’ Erik Boland, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, Boras said this about his and Soto’s mind frame in their overall approach toward evaluating suitors on the open market (h/t Matt Davis of That Ball’s Outta Here):

“Juan Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, said Soto is prioritizing any team owner who is committed to “winning.” With the right amount of $$$, of course,” Boland published on X.

Phillies have the structure and financial willingness to draw Soto in

Boras also spoke highly of Mets owner Steve Cohen, who fits the bill of his prior comments to a tee. Nonetheless, that umbrella also includes Phillies chairman John Middleton, who has rebuilt the Phillies from a struggling franchise in his first seven years as the face of the team into a World Series contender that made the Fall Classic in 2022, National League Championship Series in 2023 and the second-best regular season record in the league in 2024 (95-67).

Middleton has also stacked the Phillies’ roster with talent in superstar first baseman Bryce Harper and ace Zack Wheeler, as well as notable stars in shortstop Trea Turner, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, and a host of All-Star starters around Wheeler. While Philadelphia is set to have a projected payroll of $266.5 million on their books for 2025 per Spotrac, it’s been floated that the team would be willing to go to great lengths to appease Soto financially.

Thus, while Bora will likely have his eyes toward the most lucrative deal for his client, the Phillies could ultimately present a sizable contract with a winning environment and former teammates of Soto’s in Turner, Harper, and Schwarber that could move the mega agent to advise the four-time Silver Slugger Award winner toward the Phillies. The 2024 American League MVP candidate would be the huge move that the franchise is willing to make at all costs to reverse their ill fortune in capturing a World Series crown.