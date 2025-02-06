Phillies finalizing repairs to BayCare Ballpark after hurricane damages their spring training facility

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set to begin their annual spring training in Clearwater but not before there were major renovations needed after water damage from Hurricane Helene and Milton this past fall. The Phillies stressed the importance of the local hospitality workers at BayCare Ballpark and are committed to getting things back to normal as soon as possible.

What’s the status of the Phillies’ spring training ballpark?

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Over $70 million has been invested by Clearwater in efforts to rebuild the city after the hurricanes. The ballpark itself suffered significant damage and is currently still being repaired. The focus has been put on the hospitality workers around the stadium in an effort to get them and the community back on their feet. Most of the damage to the stadium is water damage and not as much structural damage. There are also renovations going on in the surrounding areas which is making it difficult to do construction in the ballpark itself.

The Clearwater community

Much if not all of the staff at BayCare are local residents and they rely on this ballpark being open and fully functional every spring training. The Phillies are working closely with local businesses in an effort to help restore stability to their business and their lives. We can only hope that all renovations are done before the first game as the community relies on tourism and the Phillies fan base for economic growth. Stay strong Clearwater. Go Phils.