Are the Phillies waiting until next offseason to sign Kyle Tucker?

The biggest acquisitions the Philadelphia Phillies made this offseason were acquiring league-average player Max Kepler and injury-prone Jordan Romano and Jesus Luzardo. The Phillies found themselves knocking on the door of a World Series ring for the past three seasons, and these are the moves the front office thinks will take them over the top?

Yes, I’m being harsh. Romano and Luzardo are at a buy low point in their career coming off injuries and surgery. I do think both of them improve the staff. Luzardo was a dog in Miami in ’23, with no run support from his team, he logged 32 starts and over 200 strikeouts while posting a 3.58 ERA. That being said, many Phillies fans were upset with the moves made this offseason but are the Phillies waiting for next year to make a blockbuster move?

Why the quiet offseason for the Phillies?

In regards to why Philadelphia didn’t make a splash and go all-in this offseason, Ken Rosenthal gives some insight into why the Phillies were playing it conservatively.

“The Phillies, in fact, should have plenty of reason to go big in ’26, the last year of the current collective bargaining agreement,” Rosenthal explained. “Consider this offseason, then, something of a pause. To maximize their current window, the Phillies are going to need to spend. And be creative. And be smart.”

In yesterday’s article, I talked about the players that are hitting free agency next offseason and with that, money coming off the books. As much as $75 million could be freed up next winter. Sure, the Phillies will and should look to extend Schwarber and possibly J.T. Realmuto as well but pairing a young outfielder with some new blood coming up may be what the Phillies need.

“The incorporation of prospects such as right-hander Andrew Painter and shortstop Aidan Miller should help,” Rosenthal states. “But the Phillies also might need to add a free agent or two in their primes. Right fielder Kyle Tucker, who will hit the open market next offseason while turning 29, could make particular sense.”

Nick Castellanos was at the center of trade rumors this offseason and will be a free agent after the 2026 season. Kyle Tucker just signed with the Chicago Cubs on a one-year deal and will most likely not get extended as his agent is Scott Boras who will want him to test free agency. I would have loved for Philadelphia to land Tucker this offseason but if we have to wait until next year, so be it. They will need every penny of that $75 million coming off the books because Tucker will come at a steep cost as he is one of the best right fielders available in all of baseball.