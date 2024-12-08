Phillies could re-sign high-leverage bullpen arm to extension

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are said to be looking at a roster shake-up for the 2025 campaign. They are looking at several avenues to improve the roster via free agency or trade. There is one player in particular they don’t want to move on from, and it’s reliever Jeff Hoffman.

The Phillies are eager to re-sign Jeff Hoffman

If there is an area of the roster in which the Phillies need help, it’s in the bullpen. They have helped Hoffman become a dominant reliever and, according to team insider Matt Gelb, are interested in a reunion.

The Phillies “remain interested in” bringing Jeff Hoffman back, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb (h/t Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors). Philadelphia seemingly has the idea to keep Hoffman in his familiar relief pitching role, rather than making him a starter. He has not pitched as a starter since 2021, however, a few teams across the MLB have explored the idea of signing Hoffman to add to their rotation, rather than their bullpen.

The Phillies will sure have competition for Hoffman

Hoffman’s first few years in MLB were as a starter back when he was with the Colorado Rockies. Some squads believe that he has untapped potential as a member of the rotation and want to sign him with that role in mind, a la Clay Holmes.

Hoffman’s move to the bullpen started to become a reality in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds, but it was the Phillies the one team in which he realized the full extent of his potential. In 2023, already as a member of the Phillies, Hoffman posted a brilliant 2.41 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 52.1 frames. He took yet another step forward in 2024, with a 2.17 ERA and a whopping 89 punchouts in 66.1 innings.

At 31 years old, Hoffman is at a perfect age to cash in and make life-changing money. The demand for top-notch bullpen talent is higher than ever and he could give the Phillies or any other contender a huge boost.