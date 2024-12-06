Phillies trying to shake up roster by offering three established names

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies, according to recent reports, are no longer in the race for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Whether they ever were in it or not remains up for discussion and depends on who you ask, but right now, they seem more focused on the trade market.

Phillies officials have repeatedly said that they want to shake things up in the off-season following this year’s early exit in the postseason. If the rumors that have surfaced during the entire off-season are true, the Phils are looking for at least one impact hitter and another top pitcher for the rotation.

They are dangling three specific names in the trade market: outfielder Nick Castellanos, third baseman Alec Bohm, and starting pitcher Ranger Suárez.

“The Phillies have shopped Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, and Ranger Suárez in trade talks this offseason, per @MattGelb,” B/R Walk-Off posted on X.

The Phillies are determined to improve their roster and return to the elite

There have been rumblings about the Phillies having talked to the Seattle Mariners for one of their top pitchers in exchange for Bohm. Some of the names that have been mentioned are Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Brian Woo.

If the Phillies want to bring in impactful talent via trade, they also need to keep an open mind when it comes to trading some of their prospects.

Aidan Miller and Andrew Painter are probably off-limits, especially considering the latter should have a role eventually for the 2025 Phillies. Names such as Justin Crawford, however, are at risk of being flipped to another team as the team tried to add some stars.

While Castellanos isn’t the most attractive trade asset, both Suárez and Bohm should be able to fetch something valuable in return.