Phillies All-Star 3B is showing out in Spring Training

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm is proving in Spring Training why the franchise may have been wise to have not traded him in the offseason.

Phillies: Alec Bohm’s bat is hot in Spring Training

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bohm leads the Phillies with three home runs, as well as 16 total bases in Grapefruit League play thus far. The standout baseman is batting .286 at the plate. That nearly mirrors his .280 batting average from the 2024 season.

Philadelphia was on the verge of trading Bohm last fall after his pronounced second-half slump last year. Despite seeing his efficiency peripherals slide, Philadelphia thought it wise to keep him on board. Now, he’s looking like the talent who excelled for them in the first half of the previous campaign.

Bohm will be needed for the Phillies to win the World Series

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old will be a necessary piece for the Phillies for them to get over the hump in the National League. Bohm will be needed to anchor the middle of their lineup.

If he can carry over his efficient bat into the 2025 campaign, he’ll be perfect out of the cleanup and No. 5 slots to drive Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner along the bases next season. Taking that into consideration, they should be encouraged by the rebound they’re seeing from their budding star in Spring Training.