Phillies could extend star catcher for $50 million for battery security

Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies’ depth chart at catcher needs security, and the first step toward ensuring that could be for the franchise to extend starter J.T. Realmuto.

Phillies could ink J.T. Realmuto to 3-year extension

Matt Davis of This Ball’s Outta Here proposed that the Phillies lock down Realmuto for three more years to keep up the fruitful connection he has with their stout rotation leader Zack Wheeler (h/t The Sporting News’ Peter Chawaga).

“With the state of the Phillies’ options at catcher, what could a possible extension look like for the Phillies and Realmuto?” Davis asked. “Given the battery of him and Wheeler, we could be looking at a deal of three years, $50 million to pair him alongside Wheeler for the next three seasons. The downside is, he’s in his mid-30s coming off possibly the worst offensive year of his career and had another knee surgery back in June. Realmuto isn’t done yet, but the years are dwindling.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Phillies: Realmuto may still have much left in the tank

Realmuto was efficient at the plate in 2024. He sported a .266/.322/.429 slash line, scored 50 runs, hit 14 home runs, and drove in 47 RBIs on the campaign. Behind the plate, the veteran boasted a praiseworthy .995 fielding percentage. Just a year ago, Realmuto led the MLB in putouts (1,190) for the second time in his career and outpaced all National League catchers with his .998 fielding percentage. It’s reasonable to think that he can make a statement in 2025 and play well until the extension expires.

Phillies could phase out Realmuto for top prospect in 2028

Outside of him, though, the Phillies’ depth chart at catcher is thin. Garrett Stubbs is his primary backup. The latter is a great athlete who boasted a pop time of 1.88 seconds which ranked him in the 92nd percentile, but leaves something to be desired in the slugging department, exemplified by his .207 batting average.

Philadelphia does have a promising young talent in Eduardo Tait as their No. 4 overall prospect, but he isn’t due for a call-up until 2028. Thus, if the Phillies want to strengthen the position for the short term, a three-year extension for Realmuto would perfectly spill into Tait’s ascent to the catcher spot in the big leagues.