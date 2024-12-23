Will Padres prioritize salary cuts over All-Star FA’s desired new deal?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres may have to work around their efforts to cut salaries on their payroll if they want to bring back their former All-Star Jurickson Profar in free agency.

Padres: Jurickson Profar wants three-year deal in FA

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Profar is seeking a three-year deal on the open market (h/t Noah Camras of San Diego Padres on SI). Projections have him slated to earn as much as $40 million annually on his next agreement. The Padres could be facing a $120 million commitment in short order should they wish to retain the Silver Slugger Award winner.

The Curacaoan talent boasted career-highs in RBIs (85), batting average (.280), on-base percentage (.380), and OPS (.839) in 2024. His impact on winning was felt, as his 3.6 WAR on the previous campaign proves.

San Diego has a formidable outfield also consisting of All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. and reigning Silver Slugger Award winner Jackson Merrill. Nevertheless, they’ll feel the absence of Profar’s efficient bat and reliable glove out of left field, especially if they have to deal with him on a National League rival next season and beyond.

Padres will have to weigh finances next to Profar’s return

The Padres are actively shopping three-time batting champion Luis Arraez, ace Dylan Cease, and second baseman Xander Bogaerts this offseason. The former two are approaching the final year of their respective deals while Bogaerts will be expensive to retain over the remaining nine years of his 11-year, $280 million deal. Those three stars could find themselves as casualties of the Padres’ cost-cutting efforts, but that does not guarantee Profar’s return to the ball club either way that pendulum swings.

Ultimately, San Diego has $150.38 million on their books for 2025 and a projected payroll table of $206.72M. Should Profar be re-signed at or around that $40 million marker, they’d be eyeing roughly $250 million in salary obligations for next year, which still falls short of the $300 million threshold. The coming days will be telling in how the team approaches the 13-year veteran, especially if other suitors becomes aggressive in their pursuits of his services.