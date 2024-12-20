Padres hesitantly discussing trade for superstar 3B

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

It’s not everyday that a player of Nolan Arenado’s caliber becomes available to acquire. Even at his advancing age, Arenado, 33, is a top-tier infielder who the San Diego Padres could benefit off of having next season.

Padres: Money factoring in Nolan Arenado trade talks

The Padres have actually been approached by the St. Louis Cardinals — Arenado’s current team — about a potential trade. Per STL Today’s Derrick Goold, despite his generational talent, San Diego has reportedly been hesitant about the California native due to financial reasons (h/t Sam Garcia of San Diego Padres on SI):

“‘San Diego has been approached, but according to a source the Padres are not sure they have the financial flexibility to take on that contract,’ Goold said. Instead, the Padres might ask the Cardinals to eat money in any Arenado trade,” relayed Garcia.

Padres’ situation calls for INF upgrade of Arenado’s stock



The Padres are shopping current starting first baseman Jake Cronenworth. Despite having a solid showing in 2024, their desire to upgrade at first base falls in line with Arenado’s willingness to change positions if it helps a deal get done.

The precedent is there for the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner to don the brown and yellow this fall or upcoming winter. However, San Diego has $150.38 million on their books for next season and are projected to have $206.72 million by Spotrac. The franchise could still also resign All-Star Jurickson Profar, who alone could run them up as much as $40 million annually.

Padres’ money saving goals counteract Arenado prospects

The Padres are also looking to move off of stars like infielders Luis Arraez and Xander Bogaerts, as well as ace Dylan Cease to save money in 2026 and beyond. Thus, taking on a player of Arenado’s stock would help them immediately, but only wholly if they get St. Louis to bring his pricetag down.

Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394 last season with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs for the Cardinals. His award-winning defense, put on display again with his MLB-leading .977 fielding percentage and 103 putouts among all third basemen in 2024, offers hope that he can be effective across the diamond. No matter, his chances of calling San Diego home are likely to remain low unless the dollars and cents work in the Padres’ favor.