Padres strongly considering trading both of their star infielders

The San Diego Padres are serious as they entertain the trade market for infielders Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Padres general manager A.J. Preller is open to seeing what return he can garner for both talents. Passan dropped this bit of Intel in an article published on Thursday:

“He is not the only All-Star on the trade market. San Diego general manager A.J. Preller, always willing to consider creative deals, could move infielders Jake Cronenworth or Luis Arraez,” Passan wrote.

Arraez is a special talent swirling in trade rumors this fall

Arraez has had his name increasingly circulate in trade rumors for several days on end. He is set to be on an expiring one-year, $13.7 million deal in 2025. San Diego could look to avoid cap hell by unloading him for cost-effective talent before he demands a sizable salary increase when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The 27-year-old is among the most efficient hitters in the MLB. Arraez has been a reigning batting champion for three years running. He also posted a .977 fielding percentage in 42 appearances at second base and a .989 percentage across 69 games at first base in 2024. That being said, with several major dominoes falling in the open market following winter meetings, the Venezuelan talent could be next.

Padres: Cronenworth could soon find himself on the move

As for Cronenworth, the five-year veteran scored 72 runs, hit 17 home runs, and drove in 83 RBIs alongside a .241/.324/.390 slash line and .714 OPS in 155 games played last season. He also sported a .994 fielding percentage in 85 games at first base and a nearly identical .993 percentage in 70 games at second.

The Michigan product is under contract with the Padres until he hits free agency in 2031. He’ll earn an average of $12.28 million every season moving forward. San Diego will also see what he will yield from suitors looking for help in their infield.

Given that the market for first basemen is not hot, both players’ ability to man second should increase their worth. Both Arraez and Cronenworth will be two major names to monitor as the offseason continues to unfold.