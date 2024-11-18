Recent projection guarantees Padres luck up on “dominant” Braves lefty

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres are knocking on the door of a World Series berth in the National League, and the franchise could barge through by signing an elite talent on the mound this offseason.

Prediction sees Padres add muscle to rotation with Max Fried signing

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Dylan from The Wrightway Sports Network asserted that former Atlanta Braves star lefty Max Fried will sign with the Padres in free agency, saying this in part:

“The San Diego Padres are going to have a lot of competitors when it comes to signing. Reports that a return to the Atlanta Braves is unlikely, but I would count them out as they have continued to build strong teams of late,” the TWSN contributor wrote.

“If the Padres are serious about a push for 2025 they need to find elite consistency to beat the best teams just to make the playoffs. Max Fried would be the perfect fit in the clubhouse and on the mound and they have the resources to spend.”

Fried was wildly effective for the Braves last season

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The two-time All-Star looked the part in 2024. Fried boasted a strong 3.25 ERA and 1.164 WHIP along with 166 strikeouts for the Braves. He finished 11-10 in the win-loss column. Further, Fried led MLB with an unprecedented two complete games and one shutout performance last season.

The California native is a talent who could make the Padres’ rotation a dread for opponents next to ace Dylan Cease and reigning All-MLB Second-Team honoree Michael King. Monetarily, he could be worked into San Diego’s payroll, but at a heavy cost.

Padres have enough money to satisfy Fried’s market value

Per BVM Sports, the 30-year-old ace is forecasted to garner as much as a seven-year deal at $25-$30 million annually. The Padres currently have $149.5 million on their books for 2025 with a projected allocation totaling $205.2M. Thus, San Diego could surely spend big on a difference-making arm that can help them overtake the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and other NL foes in their quest for a Fall Classic crown next time out.