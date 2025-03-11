Padres star making strong roster bid with spring home run tear

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres slugger Gavin Sheets is on a mission to make the Opening Day roster in Spring Training.

Padres: Gavin Sheets dominating at the plate of late

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Sheets has notched one home run in each of the Padres’ last three games. They’ve come everywhere from the first to the ninth inning (h/t Gaslamp Ball’s Matt DeWalt).

The 28-year-old now leads San Diego in home runs (3), RBIs (7) and total bases (17) in Cactus League play thus far. Sheets also sports a .767 OPS. However, his overall batting average of .194 could use some cleaning up.

Will Sheets make the Padres’ Opening Day roster?

The Maryland native has strengthened his case to be a depth piece for the Padres to begin the 2025 campaign. San Diego has a stacked batting order with at least seven slots sure.

However, with the team having sought after a replacement for starting first baseman Jake Cronenworth this offseason, they could stash Sheets based on his commendable work in Spring Training with the hope that he can provide quality play at the plate.

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

For his career, the soon-to-be five-year MLB veteran owns 162-game averages of 17 home runs and 65 RBIs. He’s hit double-digit homers in each season.

The Padres will evaluate their entire talent pool with 15 games left to play in the Cactus League. So long as Sheets continues playing the way he currently is, he’ll give himself the best shot possible to make the final roster.