Padres star hurler struggles mightily in Spring Training loss to Reds

San Diego Padres star pitcher Michael King was not his usual self against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Padres: Michael King has an uncharacteristic start vs. the Reds

King got the start for the Padres in their 17th game of Spring Training action. He earned the loss in San Diego’s 9-3 defeat to the Reds.

The 29-year-old earned a 5.79 ERA on the affair. King walked three batters, got hit with three earned runs, and gave up a home run on his watch in 2.2 innings of play.

King will look to move past a poor start in next outing

It was a forgettable performance for the reigning All-MLB Second-Team honoree. King was excellent in his first start of Cactus League play, where he tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts against the Colorado Rockies on March 5.

King will look to get back on the right side of things in his next start, which will likely come five days from now. The Padres will face the Seattle Mariners then, on Saturday, March 15.