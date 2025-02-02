Padres retain frontline starter to avoid arbitration

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres avoided a major hit to their starting rotation by bringing back one of their best pitchers this winter.

Padres ink No. 2 option Michael King to a seven-figure deal

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Padres and reigning All-MLB Second Team honoree Michael King are back in business for the 2025 MLB season:

“Michael King and the Padres have settled to avoid arbitration, per source. King will be guaranteed $7.75 million ($3M signing bonus, $1M salary, $3.75M buyout on a $15M mutual option for 2026). The buyout can become $4M based on number of games started,” Feinsand published on X on Friday.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Padres to wage 2025 World Series run with elite arm back

King was one of the brightest spots on San Diego’s roster last season, regardless of position. The 29-year-old went 13-9 with a pristine 2.95 ERA and 1.192 WHIP. He was one of only 11 pitchers to throw over 200 strikeouts, finishing No. 9 in the Majors with 201.

The New York native was second to ace Dylan Cease in the Padres’ pecking order on the mound last season. King helped San Diego get as far as the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last postseason. He will return to the Padres and help them best their foes in the NL next time out. King is an early candidate to take home the 2025 NL Cy Young Award.