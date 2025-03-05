Padres’ new hurler turns in stout Spring Training debut vs. Giants

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres starter Nick Pivetta made a great first impression in his Spring Training debut on Tuesday.

Padres: Nick Pivetta tosses hitless innings vs. Giants

According to MLB.com’s Jack Magruder, Pivetta stifled the San Francisco Giants in two strong innings of work:

“Pivetta, the newest addition to the Padres’ rotation, struck out four of the nine batters he faced in 2 2/3 hitless innings of the Padres’ 1-1 tie with the San Francisco Giants at Peoria Stadium,” Magruder wrote.

As for the veteran hurler’s thoughts on his performance, Pivetta reflected by saying this:

“As energetic and as quick as I can be out there, the more life I can bring, the more drive I can bring to the position players, the better. I’m a very energy-driven person, and when I get out there I leave it all out there every single time,” Pivetta said.

The Padres are banking on Pivetta to excel in the backend of the rotation

Pivetta was signed by San Diego late in the offseason to bolster their starting pitching unit. The Canadian talent earned a spot on the Padres largely due to his high strikeouts count yearly.

Last season was no different, as Pivetta threw 172 strikeouts, along with a 4.14 ERA and a commendable 1.126 WHIP. Holding San Francisco hitless on Tuesday may be an early indicator that his efficiency will meet his precision in the strike zone where it’s at next time out.

The 32-year-old staying in the 170-190 Ks range while bringing his ERA below 4.00 for the first season of his MLB tenure could not only see him put forth a career campaign but also give the Padres a pleasant surprise as a high-end fifth option.

Their elite ball club will position him to win many games. San Diego should feel good about what Pivetta will provide them in 2025 after what he showed in Spring Training.