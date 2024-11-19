Padres make gutsy move for Twins’ 3x All-Star in trade pairing

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have a fearsome rotation, but a recent mock trade takes it to another level.

Padres linked to Cardinals ace Sonny Gray in trade projection

CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder envisioned St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray as a quintessential trade target for San Diego to pursue (h/t Eva Geitheim of San Diego Padres on SI).

Gray is cut from the same cloth as Padres stars Dylan Cease & Michael King

Year in and year out, Gray rises to the occasion as a premier pitcher in the Majors. Last season was no different. The 35-year-old went 13-9 for the Cardinals. He boasted a 3.84 ERA and clean 1.088 WHIP. The latter was his lowest WHIP since 2019. Gray accompanied his efficient body of work with a blistering 203 strikeouts.

The Padres could use a talent of his caliber on their roster. They already have two sub-4.00 ERA and 200-plus strikeouts artists in ace Dylan Cease and reigning All-MLB Second Team honoree Michael King headlining their unit. Gray would be an optimal No. 2 or No. 3 option for the Padres to roll within 2025, and could even assert himself as their lead man.

San Diego would need to consider Gray’s sizable salary

Financially, the Tennessee native is approaching the second year of his current three-year, $75 million deal. He’ll earn $25 million in 2025 and will be slated for a $30 million club option in 2027. Thus, San Diego would have to consider whether moving one of their more sizable contracts to solidify their rotation is a top priority or not.