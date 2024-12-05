Padres ‘in strong position’ to land Japanese star

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Many people in the baseball industry believe that star Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, available for international bonus pool money as opposed to being a normal free agent, will end up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s a logical fit considering they can offer him a chance to win the World Series every year, a big extension eventually, closeness to his homeland, and top-notch player development practices. The San Diego Padres might have other plans, though.

The Padres are pursuing Roki Sasaki

The Padres are also contenders. They were close to eliminating the Dodgers in the 2024 postseason and already did it in 2022. They also want to win every year and could offer Sasaki that chance.

Additionally, Sasaki’s name won’t be overshadowed in San Diego, the same way it might in LA where he would have to compete with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and others for attention and endorsements.

For all these things and more, what Francys Romero reported this week makes plenty of sense. The Padres might be in a very good position to land the coveted young righty.

The Padres are a desirable landing spot for Sasaki

“Sources: Several industry sources believe the San Diego Padres are in a strong position to land Japanese ace Roki Sasaki,” Romero wrote on his X account.

There is also, of course, the Yu Darvish connection. The Padres veteran ace is very close to Sasaki and could be a deciding factor for the young fireballer to sign in San Diego at some point in January. Sasaki would be a desirable addition to any rotation. He is capable of throwing a baseball in the triple digits and also boasts a devastating splitter. He has a career 2.10 ERA in the NPB and is still just 23. The sky is the limit for him.

Will the Padres get the last laugh in the Sasaki sweepstakes?