Padres have unfinished business next season in pursuit of World Series

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres are out to make their 2024 MLB Playoff flop a thing of ancient history next time out.

Padres looking to take final step toward World Series

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

According to Fox 5 KSWB-TV’s Danielle Dawson (via Yahoo Sports), Padres manager Mike Shildt had this to say about getting his troops back in action in Spring Training as they prepare for the upcoming campaign:

“Now we got all the dudes here, we’ve got everybody in full camp and we’re excited to finish some business,” Padres Manager Mike Shildt said.

The Padres had WS champs on the ropes before playoff loss

San Diego had the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers down 2-1 in the 2024 National League Division Series before squandering that lead and losing 3-2 in the end. San Diego was touted by many as having the most talented roster in the Major Leagues last time out.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Though they’re down a couple of standout performers such as All-Star Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim, the Padres still have an elite rotation headlined by three frontliners and an injured star working his way back, as well as talented hitting.

San Diego will lean on superstars Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, and Jackson Merrill to lead them at the plate next time out. The ball club still has more than enough talent to win the World Series in 2025, though their biggest NL rivals in the Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies all got considerably better.