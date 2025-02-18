Padres add efficient former champion with defensive muscle

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres just added a seasoned veteran who can help their roster contend next season.

Padres tack on established bat in free agency

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

According to MLB Insider Francys Romero, the Padres are bringing two-time World Series champion Yuli Gurriel into their fold (h/t San Diego Padres on SI’s Noah Camras). Romero relayed the financials of the deal, first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

“Gurriel will earn $1.25M if he makes the team, plus $1M in incentives, sources confirm,” Romero published on X.

Gurriel will bring efficiency to Padres’ batting order

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Throughout his prime, Gurriel has been a steady contributor who averaged 65 runs scored, 70 RBIs, and a .285 batting average per season for the Houston Astros from 2017-2022. The 40-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign where he went for seven runs and six RBIs across 18 games for the Kansas City Royals.

Should Gurriel’s play run consistent with what he’s put forth over the last three campaigns, San Diego could expect their newest addition to hit around .240, get on base around 30 percent of the time, and boast a nonpareil walk rate akin to the 13.8 percent rate he sported last time out. The former 2021 Gold Glove Award winner and American League batting champion will bring more veteran presence to a win-now Padres unit, should he make the Opening Day roster.