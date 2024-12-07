Padres All-Star could make free agency decision after superstar headliner

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The free agency dominos are expected to start falling once superstar slugger Juan Soto makes his long-awaited decision. After Soto comes off the board, the San Diego Padres’ former 2024 All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar could make his own anticipated decision.

Padres: Jurickson Profar could make his FA decision after Dec. 9

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Soto’s choice will create a ripple effect among the bulk of outfielders on the open market including Profar (h/t Maren Angus-Coombs of San Diego Padres on SI).

The Curacaoan talent had a career year in 2024. Profar notched career-highs with 24 home runs, 94 runs, 85 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. The same could be said for his .280 batting average, .380 on-base percentage and .839 OPS.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Padres: Profar is slated for 30 times more on his next deal

Seeing that he was at his best across the board last season, the 31-year-old is in line for exponentially more than the $1 million he earned over one year on the last contract he signed with the Padres back on Feb. 12, per the Associated Press. He’s projected to earn north of $30 million on his next deal, with some projections even scratching at the door of $40 million.

Profar has expressed his desire to stay in San Diego, but with a robust field of buyers wanting to upgrade their rosters for a World Series chase in 2025, another team could swoop in and snag the 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner if the Padres don’t move with enough urgency.