Padres All-Star could make free agency decision after superstar headliner

December 7, 2024
Oct 8, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The free agency dominos are expected to start falling once superstar slugger Juan Soto makes his long-awaited decision. After Soto comes off the board, the San Diego Padres’ former 2024 All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar could make his own anticipated decision.

Padres: Jurickson Profar could make his FA decision after Dec. 9

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Soto’s choice will create a ripple effect among the bulk of outfielders on the open market including Profar (h/t Maren Angus-Coombs of San Diego Padres on SI).

The Curacaoan talent had a career year in 2024. Profar notched career-highs with 24 home runs, 94 runs, 85 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. The same could be said for his .280 batting average, .380 on-base percentage and .839 OPS.

Jun 18, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Padres: Profar is slated for 30 times more on his next deal

Seeing that he was at his best across the board last season, the 31-year-old is in line for exponentially more than the $1 million he earned over one year on the last contract he signed with the Padres back on Feb. 12, per the Associated Press. He’s projected to earn north of $30 million on his next deal, with some projections even scratching at the door of $40 million.

Profar has expressed his desire to stay in San Diego, but with a robust field of buyers wanting to upgrade their rosters for a World Series chase in 2025, another team could swoop in and snag the 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner if the Padres don’t move with enough urgency.

