Could the Padres pull off a blockbuster trade for Blue Jays’ superstar infielder?

The San Diego Padres could recover from a quiet offseason by trading for one of the best first basemen in the MLB in short order.

Padres could become aggressive in roster upgrades in 2025

Maren Angus-Coombs of San Diego Padres on SI relayed a forecast from Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer which laid out a potential way in which the Padres could acquire Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

“Honestly? This is a stretch,” Rymer wrote. “As they’d be taking on $28.5 million and only shedding $17 million in AAV for Cronenworth’s and Matsui’s deals, this trade would push the Padres further over the $241 million luxury tax threshold. They almost certainly don’t want to go there, much less send De Vries packing.

“General manager A.J. Preller loves to make blockbuster deals and one of those is sorely needed right now,” Rymer added. “The Los Angeles Dodgers have only gotten better this winter, whereas the Padres have yet to do anything of note. Adding Guerrero would certainly change that.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would give the Padres a new elite bat

Guerrero Jr. would add another elite bat to a Padres team powered by Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Luis Arraez Jr. San Diego could soar if his 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, and .323 batting average from 2024 carry over into next season.

Cronenworth could be expendable to entice Toronto to execute a deal, as his 72 runs and 83 home runs from a season ago show. Matsui is one of the more promising young relievers in the Majors. The Blue Jays could look to further their bullpen upgrade by bringing in the Japanese star on the heels of 2024 All-Star Jeff Hoffman and reaping the benefits of his 3.73 ERA from last time out.