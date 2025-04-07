Yankees on the verge of getting back critical bullpen piece

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ bullpen has taken its fair share of early-season blows, but there’s some good news brewing. Right-handed reliever Ian Hamilton is nearly ready to return, and his presence could help stabilize a group that’s been tested far earlier than expected.

Hamilton Nearly Ready to Return

Hamilton, 29, has been working his way back from an illness that kept him off the field to start the year. He was placed on the 15-day injured list back in late March and has been steadily ramping up since. Now, he’s on the verge of being activated, with the expectation that he could rejoin the Yankees as soon as Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

For a bullpen currently patching things together, Hamilton’s return couldn’t come at a better time.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Cemented Role With High-Leverage Potential

Hamilton might not be a household name, but when healthy, he’s been one of the Yankees’ more reliable late-inning options. In 2023, he posted a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings, consistently missing bats and keeping traffic off the basepaths.

Last season was a bit more volatile — he tossed 37.2 innings with a 3.82 ERA — but he was still trusted in key moments before health setbacks limited his availability.

The Yankees view him as a high-leverage piece, someone who can step into the seventh or eighth inning without hesitation. He’s got nasty movement on his pitches, a bulldog mentality on the mound, and when he’s right, he’s hard to barrel up.

A Boost to a Bullpen in Need

With several relievers struggling and the rotation thin due to injuries, the Yankees need as many reliable arms as they can get their hands on. Hamilton’s return gives manager Aaron Boone a proven option to bridge the gap between the starter and closer Devin Williams.

If he can stay healthy — a big if, considering the last two seasons — he should settle into a prominent role right away. The timing is ideal, and if Hamilton returns to form, he could quickly become one of the more underrated assets in the bullpen once again.