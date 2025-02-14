Padres predicted to round out rotation with veteran hurler

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres could solidify their starting pitching unit with a quality veteran talent this winter.

Padres could acquire righty free agent Spencer Turnbull

Gabe Smallson of San Diego Padres on SI relayed a recent prediction from Bleacher Report which pairs the Padres with 32-year-old righty Spencer Turnbull:

“Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter predicted that the Padres will sign right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull before Opening Day,” Smallson wrote.

Credit: John Geliebter-Imagn Images

Padres could add Turnbull at the right time

San Diego could benefit from adding Turnbull, as he’s coming off of a career year. In 2024, the Alabama native earned a career-best 2.65 ERA across 17 games. Turnbull also went 3-0 while tossing 58 strikeouts for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Padres have two top-class frontliners in their rotation with ace Dylan Cease and Michael King. San Diego is also fueled by five-time All-Star Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. Turnbull could be a backend option that adds stability to their unit, should his efficiency from last season carry over.

San Diego has had a quiet offseason so far. Nevertheless, an add of this magnitude, if done at a cost-effective bargain, could be a solid move for the franchise. Turnbull is coming off of a one-year, $2 million deal. Thus, he could likely be had at a similar annual value for the Padres.