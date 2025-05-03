Ranking the NFL’s top 10 offenses after the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NFL has gotten through both its free agency and draft cycles, with teams mostly having their rosters in place for the 2025 season. While things could change in the weeks leading up to training camp, with blockbuster trades that seem to come out of nowhere and break the NFL media world, we have a general understanding of which teams boast the most dynamic offenses.

From your usual suspects to some teams that could climb up this list with fun new weapons from this offseason, these 10 teams will be leaning on their offenses to win them games this upcoming season. Offensive lines, running back rooms, receiving rooms, and the quarterbacks will all be evaluated when ranking the teams on this list, with last year’s production and some projections baked into my thinking as well.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers upgraded their offensive line this offseason, which already featured two elite offensive tackles. With the added talent at guard in Mekhi Becton, the unit can both protect the quarterback and create running lanes for whoever Justin Herbert hands the ball off to. I like the addition of Mike Williams to shore up their receiving depth, but more importantly, I absolutely love what they have done with their running back room. Last season, they had a plan to run the ball a lot, but were only 27th in the NFL in Rush Yards per Attempt. Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris should provide a massive improvement, and Herbert’s job should be made a lot easier in 2025.

9. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were a dynamic offense once Jordan Love got the ball rolling, as they boasted the seventh-most yards per game in the NFL last season. Love needs to be more consistent if he wants to take this offense from good to elite, and he’ll get some added support with Matthew Golden being selected in the first round. Josh Jacobs was a high-volume back last season that set the tone offensively, and I trust Matt LaFleur to get the most out of this group. I was debating whether they belonged in the top 10 or not, but their strong offensive line cemented my faith in them.

8. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders began as a team that relied on a gimmicky offense due to their lack of offensive weapons. But now, with solid weaponry surrounding Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, they’ve revamped this roster quite a bit. They shored up Daniels’ blindside with Laremy Tunsil, added an excellent playmaker with Deebo Samuel, and brought back Zach Ertz to remain as a security blanket. I love that Daniels will have the support needed to take his game to the next level, as he displayed elite QB traits last year, but stood no chance of beating that stacked Eagles roster. Now? We’ll see.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati only found itself in competition for a playoff spot because of their vaunted offense, and they find themselves as a lock for this list as a result. Joe Burrow is one of the truly elite QBs in the game right now, playing at a level matched only by the future Hall of Famers, and his receiving room is special as well. Tee Higgins and JaMarr Chase are back for good on massive extensions, but their offense beyond the passing attack is highly underwhelming. Their offensive line is so bad that it both limits their run game and creates tons of negative plays as Joe Burrow is constantly being sacked.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have the greatest offensive line in the world last year, but the addition of Josh Simmons through the draft leaves me confident in their ability to protect Patrick Mahomes and open running lanes. Rashee Rice’s return to the starting lineup should provide a massive boost to their receiving room, and Xavier Worthy could be the secret to getting Mahomes to throw the ball deep again. With a solid run game, this offense could be deadly, but there are a lot of what-ifs right now, including the possibility that Travis Kelce regresses even further, hurting their ranking.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were top five in both Passing Yards per Game and rushing yards per game, a result of having a bevy of explosive weapons. Their offensive line is excellent in pass protection and run blocking, their wide receiver room is headlined by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, while adding Emeka Egbuka in the first round to bolster that group. Cade Otton is a reliable security blanket at tight end, and Bucky Irving is a truly elite running back. Baker Mayfield has become an excellent quarterback who can perform in the postseason as well. This offense has it all right now.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

A dominant offensive line sets the tone for this offense, opening lanes for superstar Saquon Barkley to put up monstrous rushing numbers regardless of the opponent. Jalen Hurts may not be Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, but he’s still a reliable quarterback who has excellent synergy with his two star receivers in DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Dallas Goedert can’t get lost in this equation as well at tight end, and while they may not put up massive passing numbers, their efficiency and ability to gain a lead quickly, then milk the clock with the run, make this offense truly deadly.

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will go as far as star QB Josh Allen will take them, as he’s become arguably the most productive QB over the past three seasons. His passing and rushing impact go beyond his yards or touchdowns, and the Bills have surrounded him with some deadly offensive weapons. James Cook is an excellent running back who can make explosive plays, Khalil Shakir has become a steady WR for Allen to throw to, and that offensive line is pretty strong. Keon Coleman’s development could take this offense all the way to the top after they led the AFC in Points Per Game last year.

2: Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is a generational talent at the QB position as he’s an excellent pocket passer who can punish a defense that gives him any room to scramble. Derrick Henry is the best running back in the NFL to some, and he had a monster season behind the Ravens’ consistently strong offensive line. Zay Flowers has emerged as a potential WR1, with De’Andre Hopkins added to the mix to try and provide some more receiving depth. It’s another well-rounded group, and Lamar Jackson displayed this past postseason that he’s capable of brilliant play on the biggest stage.

1. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions led all of football in Points Per Game with 33.1, as the gap between them and second-place Buffalo was greater than the gap between Buffalo and sixth-place Washington. An elite offensive line is what sets them up for success, as they give Jared Goff tons of time to survey the field, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta all downfield ready to make a big play. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are the best RB duo in the sport, and they make home run plays while also running down the clock whenever Detroit snags a lead.