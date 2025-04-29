Ranking the NFL’s 10 best teams after the NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now that draft season is over, most NFL teams have their rosters completed for the most part, and we’re getting closer to the start of training camp with each passing week. It’s not time for football just yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a sense of which teams in the league will perform best. We’re going to rank the top 10 teams in the NFL by roster, not trying to factor in things such as strength of schedule to figure out the best records in the league.

Some divisions are weaker than others; there might be a conference imbalance in the quarterback department, but with all of that in mind, here are the 10 best teams in the National Football League as things stand at the end of April.

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 best picks from the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After a crushing postseason loss, the Los Angeles Chargers had a mostly quiet offseason, but I believe they’ll continue to build momentum from their strong first season under Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers allowed the AFC’s lowest points per game (18.5), and while they’ve lost some key names from that group, I trust their defensive scheme to remain productive. Rookie first-round running back Omarion Hampton is going to help this offense a ton, as Harbaugh loves to run the ball, and LA finished just 20th in Rushing Yards per Game (107.3), which could help Justin Herbert face more favorable coverages this season.

9. Green Bay Packers

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers had a deadly offense last season thanks to an incredible season from Josh Jacobs, an excellent offensive line, and some strong QB play from Jordan Love. The addition of first-round rookie Matthew Golden should give this wide receiver room a much-needed upgrade, and their defensive prowess should not be understated. Green Bay’s defense held teams to just 20 points per game, the fifth-lowest mark in the NFL, and they had a strong regular season despite playing in a tough NFC North. If the Packers can get a more consistent version of Jordan Love, they might get to their first Super Bowl in over a decade.

8. Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Injuries ravaged the Los Angeles Rams last year, but they posed the only real threat that the Super Bowl Champion Eagles faced en route to their second title in the last decade. Matthew Stafford is here to stay with a new extension, and their offense is as deadly as ever thanks to a combination of elite offensive weapons and an excellent offensive line. The defense was middle-of-the-pack in points per game, but they improved as the season went on, and with Poona Ford on their side, I expect them to be near the top of the league in pressures created.

7. San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

There are a lot of questions surrounding this San Francisco 49ers squad as they experienced another injury-riddled season, where they were unable to qualify for the postseason. An exodus of star talent has left them in a precarious situation moving into the new year, but they’ve still got the makeup of a roster that can win it all. Health and development are key: George Kittle and Christian McCaffery need to stay on the gridiron to keep this offense firing on all cylinders, and they’ll need some rookies to step up on defense and provide value immediately.

6. Washington Commanders

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels is fresh off his stellar rookie season, where he led this upstart Washington squad all the way to the NFC Championship Game. His offensive line has been reinforced with Laremy Tunsil, the receiving group got a big boost with Deebo Samuel, and their draft could provide some much-needed defensive support to raise their ceiling further. They’ve had their fun year of being underdogs; now, there are real expectations for Washington to contend for a title. It’ll be a tough division to win with the Eagles at the top, but the Commanders seem to be full of surprises now.

5. Buffalo Bills

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills once again find themselves as one of the top threats in the AFC, but they’ve yet to break through and represent them in the Super Bowl under Josh Allen. Fresh off of an MVP season, the expectations are still to win the AFC Title Game and take their first crack at bringing home a Lombardi Trophy since the 1990s. It’s an offense that scored more points per game than any other in the AFC last season, and their defense got a nice boost with first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who hopes to boost their secondary and take Buffalo to the next level.

4. Detroit Lions

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

I believe that the hype was too great for a Detroit Lions squad entering the postseason without their best defensive player, but this year, I’m higher on them than the consensus. This squad was 11th in Points Per Game allowed (21.6) despite the injury to Aidan Hutschinson, so if they can get him back and healthy, I could see this group being in the top five for point prevention. This offense is explosive, and even if Jared Goff is the weakest QB among teams ranked in the highest echelon, he’s still a veteran signal-caller with tons of playoff experience.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens are a terrifying force in the AFC that could not only threaten to beat the Kansas City Chiefs but also take down the reigning champions in Philadelphia. Derrick Henry anchored the best running game in the NFL, and their defense only got better as we got deeper into the postseason. Their addition of Malaki Starks in the first round should make their secondary even better, while their pass rush should remain utterly ferocious. While they fell short of reaching the AFC title game, Lamar Jackson performed brilliantly this postseason, a sign of comfort in January.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs got crushed in the Super Bowl, but they’ve made some moves this offseason to ensure they won’t suffer that same embarrassment this season. OT Josh Simmons was an excellent first-round pick; you could argue that he was the most talented offensive lineman in this year’s draft class, and their offense should get WR Rashee Rice back healthy and ready to go. He’s a big-time difference-maker for Patrick Mahomes, who is eager to challenge defenses downfield more this season than he did last year, and second-year WR Xavier Worthy might have a breakout season in 2025.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles had the best rushing attack in the NFC, a deadly pass rush that got even better despite losing some pieces this offseason thanks to the addition of Jihaad Campbell, and a solid passing attack led by Jalen Hurts. I expect the Eagles to not only win the NFC East but also return to the NFC Championship Game as well, as they’re the Super Bowl favorites. Injuries, inconsistency, or just rotten luck can stop a title defense dead in its tracks, but the Eagles have an incredible infrastructure on the field and off of it that should keep them a top threat for years to come.