Raiders land polarizing quarterback in 2025 NFL mock draft

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are no strangers to bold moves, and if Dane Brugler of The Athletic is to be believed, they could be preparing to make another one. In his latest mock draft, Brugler has the Raiders selecting Shedeur Sanders, the star quarterback from Colorado, with their first-round pick. It’s a choice that screams potential and risk in equal measure, but one that could align perfectly with the Raiders’ penchant for making headlines.

The Sanders Buzz: What Makes Him Special?

Shedeur Sanders isn’t just another quarterback prospect; he’s a name that’s been lighting up college football conversations all season long.

Sanders capped off an incredible year with a 73.4% completion rate, throwing for 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Those numbers don’t just jump off the page—they sprint across it. His precision in the pocket, ability to make plays downfield, and poise under pressure make him one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the draft.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But Sanders isn’t without his skeptics. Brugler noted that opinions on Sanders vary widely among NFL personnel. “There are a ton of mixed opinions in the league about Sanders, and it will be interesting to see how (or if) that changes throughout the draft process once coaches get involved,” Brugler wrote. Still, with team owner Mark Davis and part-owner Tom Brady potentially influencing the decision, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders passing up on a player with Sanders’ upside.

Raiders’ Front Office Reset Adds to Draft Uncertainty

While Sanders could be the perfect fit for a Raiders team in desperate need of a long-term quarterback solution, the franchise’s current state of flux complicates the picture. The Raiders are in the midst of hiring both a new general manager and head coach, and those hires will play a pivotal role in shaping their draft strategy. It’s one thing for Davis and Brady to have their preferences, but the final say will ultimately fall to the new regime.

Whoever steps into the GM and head coach roles will inherit a roster that’s crying out for stability at quarterback. The Raiders have tried the bridge quarterback route and experienced diminishing returns. Sanders represents the chance to build for the future with a player who has the tools to develop into a franchise cornerstone.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Why Sanders Fits the Raiders

The Raiders’ current quarterback situation feels like a patchwork quilt with a few frayed edges. Adding Sanders would be a step toward creating a more cohesive identity on offense. His ability to deliver accurate throws in tight windows and extend plays with his pocket mobility fits the mold of what modern NFL offenses demand. And let’s not forget the allure of Sanders’ star power, which could energize a fanbase eager for the next big thing.

While Sanders is a developmental prospect who will need time to adjust to the NFL, he’s not a project. His production at Colorado, paired with his natural leadership qualities, suggests he could step in and contribute sooner rather than later, especially with the right coaching staff in place.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Gamble Worth Taking?

Mark Davis and Tom Brady’s reported interest in Sanders might rub some the wrong way, particularly if the Raiders’ new front office isn’t fully sold. But in a league where quarterback talent dictates success, it’s hard to fault them for leaning toward a player with Sanders’ potential. His numbers show a quarterback who can light up a scoreboard, and his pedigree suggests he’s built to handle the pressure of being the face of a franchise.

If the Raiders decide to roll the dice on Sanders, they’re betting on upside and charisma to lead them into a new era. Whether that gamble pays off will depend not just on Sanders himself but on the infrastructure the team builds around him. With so many moving parts in Las Vegas, the decision to draft Sanders could set the tone for years to come.