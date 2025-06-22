NFL 2025 Top 10 Power Rankings Entering the Summer

We are getting closer to the start of the NFL season, as summer camps are getting ramped up and teams are getting their rosters prepared for the long journey ahead.

For these 10 teams, this season is beyond crucial, as each of them have a real chance to go on a deep playoff run and maybe even win the Super Bowl.

Such an achievement can either create, add to, or cement the legacy of not just an individual on the field or sideline, but an entire franchise.

Some cities long for their first, others long to party again, and today we’re ranking our 10 best teams in the NFL as the season changes to summer.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the fourth-most points per game in the NFL last season (29.0), tied with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bringing back Chris Godwin and drafting Emeka Egbuka should further bolster that group, as they have both a dynamic pass attack and explosive run game. Their defense had holes this year, but they’ve addressed it with Hasson Reddick on the edge to try and bolster their ability to disrupt the quarterback. If the Buccaneers can get the elite-level production Baker Mayfield provided last year, they could make a deep playoff run in 2025.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are in year two with their HC and QB duo, and this is a pairing that could last a decade if they continue to have success. One of the biggest areas of weakness on the roster was in their run game, a group that was highly inefficient and was supplemented by Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris, who immediately provide a top-flight RB room. Elijah Molden should bolster this defense and Mekhi Becton can help the offensive line, but all eyes are on Justin Herbert to play at the MVP level that we all know he’s capable of.

8. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is back on a shiny new extension, and while Cooper Kupp departed for a division rival in the Seahawks, in steps a more durable out-of-their-prime veteran in Davante Adams. Poona Ford is a nice steal from their in-city rivals as well, and this group is positioned to defend it’s NFC West crown in 2025. Their defensive line should be dominant, their offensive line is improved from last season, and the weapons around Stafford could have this group putting up elite-level production. Roster age keeps me skeptical, but the Rams are true Super Bowl contenders.

7. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were decimated by injury and traded away some star talent from the roster, but with a bevy of young players joining the defense, there’s a ton of upside in this group. Their offensive line should be excellent once again, a healthy Christian McCaffrery would be a game-changer on offense, and I believe we’ll see a breakout season from 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. Brock Purdy is on a massive extension which limits their ability to build around him, but the 263rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has proven to be a reliable QB for a real contender.

6. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders added Deebo Samuel to an offense that had to seriously rely on Jayden Daniels last season. They’ve also added to the offensive line, with Leremy Tunsil being a veteran stud at left tackle and Josh Conerly Jr. being a first-round pick who will slot in at right tackle. The hope is also that a reinforced offensive line will boost their run game, as Daniels led the team in rushing yards, a trend that cannot continue if they want to win in the postseason. If the supporting cast clicks and Daniels continues to dominate, this team will make a deep run in January.

5. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are still a dominant offense, they can destroy defenses in the air or on the ground and that makes them a threat to win the Super Bowl entering the 2025 season. I also believe their defense is strong enough to win games for them, as they were league-average in yards allowed per game despite dealing with injuries throughout the year. If the Bills can stay healthy and reigning NFL MVP can continue to be dominant, Josh Allen might hoist his first Lombardi Trophy.

4. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions fell way short of expectations in the postseason, but they’re still one of the top teams in the NFL as we enter 2025. Ben Johnson is a great coordinator and he departed for the Bears, but I expect the offense to remain one of the best in the league with how much talent is on that side of the roster. I am concerned about the defense because Aaron Glenn did a lot with a unit that lost Aidan Hutchinson, but not enough to view Detroit as anything other than a challenger to the Eagles’ NFC throne.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to avenge an embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl, but their road back to the Lombardi Trophy isn’t going to be easy. We saw cracks in their offense as the receiving room and offensive line wasn’t as sharp this past season as it has been in previous years, but there should be some help heading their way. Rashee Rice’s return alongside the addition of offensive line support in the draft will help Patrick Mahomes generate more offense, and I expect that defense to remain as formidable as we’ve seen in the last five years.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are, on-paper at least, the best team in the AFC in my opinion. Jaire Alexander may not be reliable to play all 17 games, but if he’s healthy in the postseason it should help a defense that was mediocre last year. You still have the deadly duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, providing both elite passing and rushing offense. If the Ravens can just stay out of their own way, we could see this team dominate the NFL in a way that could mimic what the Eagles did last year. This team is armed and dangerous. Fear them.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

There’s a lot you can say about the Philadelphia Eagles and the dominance of their roster. On the defensive side of the ball you have a group that can disrupt the quarterback by getting past their offensive line, and when they don’t break through the secondary has ballhawks who can deflect passes and create turnovers. The offense is also dominant, as Jalen Hurts has settled into a role of being their point guard, distributing passes, making smart rushing decisions, and setting the game up for Saquon Barkley to run all over their opponent. They look poised to defend their crown in February.