Jaguars: ESPN insider shuts down idea of Trevor Lawrence trade this offseason

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a horrific 2024 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, rumors started to swirl about the possibility that the franchise would move on from its franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence this offseason. However, it appears that the idea of the franchise moving the 25-year-old quarterback is not realistic.

Jaguars reportedly not considering a trade involving Trevor Lawrence

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reported Thursday that Jacksonville has no plans to trade Lawrence and even called the notion “ridiculous.”

“Regarding recent report that Steelers have inquired about a trade for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, a Jaguars source said there’s “no chance” they’ll trade Lawrence and called the idea “ridiculous,” DiRocco posted on X.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Jaguars seem to be committed to Lawrence for the long-term, and rightfully so. He has only played four NFL seasons and has shown the potential to be one of the elite quarterbacks in the league, so trading him would be a risky play if he were to elevate his game with a new team while Jacksonville continues to struggle.

Additionally, a lucrative five-year, $275 million extension kicks in next season, so they will have to hold that Lawrence improves his play to make that contract worth the price they paid.

The Jaguars will hope that Lawrence can turn things around in 2025

It has been an up-and-down four seasons for Lawrence and the Jaguars. After a disastrous rookie season with Urban Meyer at the helm as head coach, Lawrence followed that up with a great 2022 season where he threw 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

His efforts that season helped lead Jacksonville to a playoff berth where they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card game. Things have trended in the wrong direction ever since, as they have failed to reach the postseason in each of the last two seasons and Lawrence has regressed.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This past season, he appeared in just 10 games and threw 2,045 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Jaguars were just 2-8 in the games he played.

2025 will be the start of a new era for the Jaguars, as they have hired a new head coach in Liam Coen and could get a potential star in the making through the draft with the fifth overall pick. The hope is that the new system will be one that Lawrence can thrive under and get the Jaguars back to where they want to be.

Nevertheless, it would appear that any trade rumors surrounding Lawrence can be put to rest for the time being.