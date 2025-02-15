Buccaneers want to bring back injured wide receiver in 2025

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found success with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, getting the most out of his playmaking weapons. However, this past season saw them not have star wide receiver Chris Godwin for the second half of the year after he suffered a dislocated ankle in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens that prematurely ended his season.

The Buccaneers want to bring back Chris Godwin this offseason

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Godwin is set to become a free agent this offseason, and because he has suffered two major leg injuries over the past few seasons, teams might be weary about handing him a long-term deal.

However, the Buccaneers don’t feel that way, as they want to do everything they can to bring back their star playmaker:

“The Bucs absolutely want Godwin back and will do everything in their power to make that happen, with no concern about his recovery from a dislocated left ankle in Week 7,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported.

Godwin was on track to have another stellar season in 2024 before the injury. The 28-year-old recorded 50 catches for 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns in just seven games played, and would have likely surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth time in his eight-year career.

Godwin is a critical part of the Buccaneers’ success

When he is healthy, he is one of the top playmakers in the entire league and has been a consistent big-play generator. He averages 12.5 yards per reception and 65.5 yards per game for his career.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The injuries are certainly a concern, as leg injuries for a wide receiver can negatively impact a player’s effectiveness drastically. However, the Buccaneers clearly want to keep the continuity in their pass-heavy offense with Mayfield and fellow playmaker wideout Mike Evans.

Before his ankle injury in 2024, Godwin was set to receive a massive payday in free agency. While he still can receive close to a nine-figure deal, his price will definitely drop given his injury. However, if the Buccaneers are willing to pay the price, they could bring back an impactful receiver who is a crucial part of the Buccaneers’ success.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen as to where Godwin will play in 2025, but it would appear that Tampa Bay really wants to bring him back despite the severe injury.