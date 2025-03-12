Browns still in pursuit of a vetrean quarterback despite Kenny Pickett trade

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are still the market for a quarterback even after acquiring Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles at the start of free agency. They dealt backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick for Pickett, but they still want to upgrade under center.

The Browns are in search of an experienced quarterback

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cadot reported that the Browns want an experienced quarterback who could compete for a starting job in 2025:

“The Browns traded for former Steelers first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett on Monday, sending Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Eagles, but they’re still in the hunt for another veteran who might be able to start and win until their rookie is ready,” Cadot wrote.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Browns have the second-overall pick in this year’s draft. Though it is unclear which direction they will choose to go in with their draft pick, they are presumed to at least be considering one of the top rookie quarterbacks in the draft.

However, that rookie quarterback may not be ready right away, so they might want to play a bridge quarterback to allow their rookie to observe and develop in the pros. The Browns are coming off a horrific season in which they went just 3-14 and were the lowest-scoring offense in the league.

The Browns had poor quarterback play in 2024

Additionally, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson significantly underperformed and then suffered a season-ending injury, making matters much worse for Cleveland. Watson is currently on a five-year, $230 million contract, a deal that looks like one of the worst in the NFL right now.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns want to start fresh under center, though the quarterback market is quickly thinning. Players such as Justin Fields and Daniel Jones have come off the board, though Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers remain available. Cleveland will need to act fast if they want to get themselves a quarterback that they desire.

Free agency will continue to heat up as the days pass and more players sign with new teams. Expect the Browns to be heavily in the mix for a new quarterback through the open market.