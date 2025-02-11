Top NFL Draft analyst urges Titans to pass on quarterback for Heisman Trophy winner

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans have their pick of the litter with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Titans urged to pass on top QB for Draft’s best prospect

Despite the liberty at their fingertips, ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper believes that the Titans should secure their wide receiver and cornerback rooms with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter (h/t Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar):

“If you asked me the question, I would take Travis Hunter,” Kiper said (32:15 mark).

“Travis Hunter, what he does, he’s effortless,” Kiper said (28:00 mark). “He is so smooth. You don’t realize how fast he is because he’s such a smooth athlete. He’s so smart. He’s so tough. His stamina and endurance level is through the roof. I’m taking Travis Hunter if I’m taking the best player in this draft.”

Titans could go talent over need with Hunter selection

The Titans need a little bit of everything to ascend once more in the AFC. Quarterback is undoubtedly their biggest need, as Will Levis threw for only 2,091 passing yards with a subpar 13-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and Mason Rudolph notched 1,530 passing yards with a 9-9 TD-INT ratio.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Miami’s Cam Ward would be a major improvement for them as a dual-threat future star. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders would gift Tennessee with one of the most efficient and complete arm talents in recent years. Nevertheless, Hunter is heralded for his gifted play on offense and defense.

The 21-year-old’s 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, and 15 REC touchdowns from his senior year with the Buffaloes are expected to translate to the NFL level. Thus, he could gift the Titans with a second 1,000-yard receiver in short order next to current featured wideout Calvin Ridley. Defensively, his timing, athleticism, and hands would give Tennessee a strong disruptor in their secondary.