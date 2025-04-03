NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Giants land superstar athlete, Shedeur Sanders slips, Steelers throw a Dart at quarterback

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In just under a month, the NFL Draft will kick off, bringing excitement all over for fans. And since my last mock draft, there have been massive changes in the NFL, including free agency. We also included trades in our last mock, which will not be included today. This mock draft will now be more realistic, as we start to lock in on true predictions of this season’s draft. These are subject to change, as my final mock will be out shortly before the NFL Draft.

Pick 1 – Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward

Generational, or fill a detrimental need? Personally, I believe the Titans think both. They have shown tremendous interest in Ward, even hosting him for a private workout, where he excelled. He looks like he is going to be the #1 pick when April 24th comes around, as the Titans hope he is their franchise guy.

Pick 2 – Browns: Penn State Edge Abdul Carter

The Browns are a team that is in need of a quarterback, but maybe not with pick 2. There are other players in the draft, including Jaxson Dart, who the Browns could be inclined to move up for. Taking Abdul Carter, who is seen as one of if not the best player, would fill a big need for them. With Myles Garrett reaching an agreement with the team, they have one elite edge locked in for the long run. Pairing him with another one, Carter, would be fantastic for a Browns team looking to turn its outlook around.

Pick 3 – Giants: Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter

Many have expected the Giants to take a quarterback, mainly because of the job security of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. But with the signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, this might shake up their plans a bit, but I don’t think it does. They could feel as if their roster is good enough to make the playoffs now, especially with Wilson being added. And the addition of Travis Hunter would help them get that much closer to their goal.

Credit: Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick 4 – Patriots: LSU OL Will Campbell

Mike Vrabel and company have addressed many needs this offseason already, and now look to fill another. Will Campbell is a perfect fit for this Patriots offense, whose offensive line was ranked at the bottom of the league in 2025. This seems like the pick for the Patriots, even if they make a surprise trade down a few spots…

Pick 5 – Jaguars: Michigan DT Mason Graham

In probably just about every mock draft you read, you probably see Mason Graham to the Jaguars, and for good reason. He is the best interior defender this draft cycle, and is a phenomenal one at that. Graham has the ability to be one of the best defensive tackles in the league, and I expect him to go very early in this draft.

Pick 6 – Raiders: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

The Raiders did just trade for Geno Smith a few weeks ago, but they could still be looking at a QB for the future. Geno is older, and yes, they did just extend him, but drafting a quarterback on a cheap contract may be in the cards. The Packers did this just a few years back, and the possibility of grabbing a quarterback early for the Raiders might sound good to them.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pick 7 – Jets: Penn State TE Tyler Warren

Justin Fields is going to be the quarterback for the Jets this fall, and that might tell their game plan. Run the ball. But with running the ball comes pay action, and a safety net for a lot of play action plays is a tight end. Why not grab the best tight end in this draft, Tyler Warren, with pick 7. The Jets don’t have many tremendous wholes, other than possibly a right tackle, wide receiver, and safety. Tyler Warren would be a very solid pick here.

Pick 8 – Panthers: Marshall Edge Mike Green

Mike Green is a great talent out of Marshall, who was an underrated prospect throughout this whole season. He finally got some respect around January and has soared up the boards since. He might be the second-best true pass rusher in this class, and the Panthers are in need of one. If all checks out with his off-the-field problems from the past, Green will be selected higher than expected come late April.

Pick 9 – Saints: Missouri OT Armand Membou

The Saints believe in their quarterback, Derek Carr, and one way to truly show that would be to select a physically gifted lineman. In my top 50 board, he wasn’t as high as I would have him now. Since he has shot up everyone’s board, as some now have him as the number one lineman in the class. Membou would most likely be a day 1 starter for the Saints at right tackle, as they look to protect their investment in Derek Carr, or a future QB if they were to draft one.

Pick 10 – Bears: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

Everyone seems to be pushing the Bears with Jeanty, and I also like it. The Bears filled a ton of problems that they had this offseason, especially their offensive line. Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson will now be the guards for the team, as now they have a very good unit. They have the rest of their offense filled out, but don’t have an elite back. Jeanty will hop right in as the starting back, but will still have DeAndre Swift to take away some of his workload, similar to his last season with the Lions.

Pick 11 – 49ers: Texas DB Jahdae Barron

This here is a scenario which I don’t see playing out, but I felt ok about it. The 49ers are in desperate need of front-seven help — I mean desperate. But with this year having so much talent throughout the whole board, they may look at another way to start it off. Jimmie Ward was a vital member of the 49ers a few years back, and drafting Texas’s Jahdae Barron could fill that exact same role. He is a quick, great coverage corner who I could see playing in a versatile role in the NFL. If the 49ers had a good defensive line, I could see them making this pick, but I feel like it is unlikely. For the mock, let’s do it.

Credit: Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick 12 – Cowboys: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

If the Cowboys were given the opportunity to draft Tetairoa McMillan in the draft this year, I seem to believe they will jump for joy. Pairing Ceedee Lamb with McMillan would create nightmares for defensive backs. This past season, the Cowboys’ offense struggled mightily, but a lot of that had to do with the injury to Dak Prescott. This year, they look to rebound, and drafting Tetairoa McMillan here would help a lot.

Pick 13 – Dolphins: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon

The Dolphins have a bunch of holes on their roster, with a glaring one being their interior defensive line. Drafting Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon provides a high-quality presence in the middle, which is much needed. They have the offensive pieces to put together a little run if healthy, but it will all come down to the defense.

Pick 14 – Colts: Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell

Jihaad Campbell has also been a late bloomer in this class, but he has been getting a lot of hype late. He is an extremely physical and smart linebacker who knows how to play football the right way. Drafting Campbell here for the Colts would be beneficial, as it adds an important part of their defense that should be improved from last season. An underrated quality from his game is his pass rush ability, which could have been shown a lot in Indianapolis.

Pick 15 – Falcons: Texas A&M Edge Shemar Stewart

Shemar Stewart was known to have an extremely gifted physical skillset. The combine proved just that. NFL scouts were in shock at how explosive, quick, and strong this pass rusher was. Although he did not put up much of many collegiate stats, his advanced numbers showed his elite talent. The Falcons are in need of a pass rusher, and Stewart falls right into their lap.

Pick 16 – Cardinals: Tennessee Edge James Pearce Jr

The Cardinals this offseason have already added to their defensive line in a big way, signing Josh Sweat to a big contract. To help out Sweat, drafting James Pearce Jr would be the guy. He is a lengthy edge rusher who, while being smaller in size, plays the game physically. He is extremely fierce, while also playing with a smooth and controlled fashion. Teams have been wary about his attitude and personality, but I believe he will still be taken high in this class.

Pick 17 – Bengals: Georgia Edge/LB Jalon Walker

A player who I am very high on, but it seems many teams might be shunned off from, is Jalon Walker, who falls here to the Bengals at pick 17. They get an extremely versatile player, as he could fill a few different spots for a defense that is lacking an identity. Walker, if predominantly played as an edge rusher, would see a lot of 1 on 1 opportunities because of Trey Hendrickson on the opposite side.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Pick 18 – Seahawks: Texas OL Kelvin Banks Jr

The Seahawks made a surprising move, switching out quarterback Geno Smith for Sam Darnold. Doing so means they believe he will be their guy for the long term. To ensure this, adding Kelvin Banks Jr to play on the offensive line would be beneficial to the team. He could start off at guard and eventually move to tackle if they feel comfortable. No matter where he plays, the Seahawks would be filling a major need.

Pick 19 – Buccaneers: Michigan DB Will Johnson

There has to be one guy in each draft that is a major faller, and that just so happens to be Michigan’s Will Johnson in this mock. His injuries could scare away some teams from selecting him, although when he has been on the field, he looks great. I believe that Johnson could have a good NFL career, as long as he gets the injury bug under control. The Buccaneers would be ecstatic to be able to get a player as talented as Will Johnson with pick 19.

Pick 20 – Broncos: Texas WR Matthew Golden

The Broncos and Bo Nix turned some heads last season and had an unexpectedly good season. They now look to further their core and add to their offense. Matthew Golden, the speedy receiver out of Texas, could be just what they need. Adding his speed to what already is a solid offensive unit could be huge for Bo Nix. Sutton, Engram, and now Golden would lead the charge in what could become a high-power offense.

Pick 21 – Steelers: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

At this point, all signs are pointing to the Steelers signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be their guy next season. He is older, as we all know, so they need a plan for the future. Jaxson Dart would be a great fit, in my opinion, as he is an overall solid quarterback. They need a guy to learn under Rodgers, and I believe that, other than the two top quarterbacks, would be the best fit.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick 22 – Chargers: UNC RB Omarion Hampton

The Chargers went out this offseason and signed Najee Harris to be their running back. But as we saw last season, the game plan for the Chargers is to run the rock. Why not go out and take a truly skillful back, who can eventually be your every-down guy. Omarion Hampton out of UNC is just that, and will be a dude in the NFL. This newfound duo will create a similar type of vibe as the Detroit Lions have, including this past season with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Pick 23 – Packers: Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen

Kenny Clark did not play up to his standards in 2024, and the Packers noticed that. Taking an elite pass-rushing interior defender in Walter Nolen could help lessen the load off of Clark’s shoulder and could bring success for the Packers. They need to have improvements on their defense, and it starts with the big guys up front.

Pick 24 – Vikings: Georgia DB Malaki Starks

This is truly a best player available situation for the Minnesota Vikings, who are looking to make another run towards a Super Bowl. Starks would fill in for safety Harrison Smith, and many college football fans have seen the elite talent he could be. This is a bit late for Starks, but there is so much talent ahead that many teams might think drafting a safety wouldn’t be as big of a need.

Pick 25 – Texans: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka

The Texans have let a few players go this offseason, one of them being receiver Stefon Diggs. Tank Dell also seems to be out for all of the 2025 season after suffering a devastating injury. Christian Kirk was brought in from the Jaguars on a one-year contract, but they do not have a replacement for Diggs. Emeka Egbuka can be just that. The Ohio State receiver shone with his physical abilities this offseason and put up a good season for Ohio State.

Pick 26 – Rams: NDSU OL Grey Zabel

Grey Zabel is an extremely versatile offensive lineman, who, if selected by the Rams, could play any position they ask of him. He has great athleticism and the height that you would like for a starting tackle. Zabel could play center for the Rams right away, leading the charge for a great running game led by Kyren Williams.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Pick 27 – Ravens: Alabama OL Tyler Booker

The Ravens’ last draft cycle spent an early draft pick on a lineman, Roger Rosengarten. This year, they went ahead and drafted another good lineman, Tyler Booker, who will be a starting guard for them. He is one of the safest prospects in this draft cycle, and a bunch of teams would be interested in having his talents.

Pick 28 – Lions: Georgia Edge Mykel Williams

It was rumored that the Lions would be one of the many teams highly interested in trading for superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, pairing him up with Aidan Hutchinson. That didn’t come to fruition. Selecting a high-potential player like Mykel Williams, who could go much higher than this, is going to be in the cards for the Lions. Williams would bring outstanding length and physicality to this defensive line, as they look to create one of the best duos.

Pick 29 – Commanders: USC DB Nick Emmanwori

Nick Emmanwori is a player who can play a few roles for the Commanders, and I believe he would be their best pick if available. They are coming off a great season, one in which nobody expected them to make. They have made moves this offseason that show that they are going in for it all, and taking a high-quality defensive back could be in the cards for them.

Pick 30 – Bills: Missouri WR Luther Burden III

At first glance, you may be extremely surprised that Burden III would fall this far down, as I was. And if you look past that, you may even be confused why the Bills would take him. Although Burden III is typically a slot/inside receiver, the Bills could be looking to take the best offensive threat available. They would add an elite YAC threat to their ever-lethal offense, as they look to make a Super Bowl run.

Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Pick 31 – Chiefs: Michigan TE Colston Loveland

Travis Kelce seems to be heading towards retirement after the 2025 season. One way to prolong the Chiefs’ dynasty is to continue with a similarly skilled receiving threat tight end, Colston Loveland. They would be able to have him learn under a future Hall of Famer, which could show him the ways of being another elite tight end in Kansas City.

Pick 32 – Eagles: Texas A&M Edge Nic Scourton

Josh Sweat took off after the Super Bowl win and ended up with the Arizona Cardinals. This draft pick here in Nic Scourton fills in as a replacement pick, who has a ton of potential. He is one of the youngest players in this year’s draft, as he will be only 20 come draft time. He would look to add his talents to Howie Roseman’s outstandingly drafted squad.