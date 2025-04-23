EXCLUSIVE: San Jose State DT Soane Toia talks NFL Draft and reflects on collegiate career

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Soane Toia, a defensive lineman out of San Jose State, is an extremely underrated force in the front seven. Being listed at around 6-foot, 280 pounds, many teams might just look over him as a player. This means they didn’t take their time, and truly watch the film. He is a big-game player, as his highest sack total this season came against Boise State, which also happens to be the best team San Jose State played.

I was lucky enough to have a conversation with Soane, and I got to know a little bit more about him as a person and player. I am very thankful that he has allowed me to share this. For many viewers, this will be their first time hearing about Soane Toia. Get to know more about the San Jose State defensive tackle and NFL Draft hopeful.

Getting to know Soane Toia off the field

The first question I asked was simple: Tell me a little about yourself and what you like to do outside of football.

“I like to go out hiking, spend some time watching shows and some movies, obviously I like training. But I also like to go to church, and hang out with my brother. We love to talk about how our lives are and what we plan on accomplishing, and what we have already. Spending time with my loved ones and family is extremely important to me, and so I like to do so as much as I can.”

Then I asked what motivates him to keep going and strive to be the best he can. This isn’t just for on the field, as this also pertains to his normal life.

“What motivates me to keep striving to be my best self is, first of all, Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, for every blessing and struggle he has put in my life and my family’s to make me who I am today. Second, my family, because they are the reason why I keep going. I want to repay them for all the sacrifices they have taken for me to be here. The Lord knows I don’t ever want to disappoint my family, and that I want to give my family because they deserve it. My parents have made sacrifices, not just for me but my siblings to have great education and the opportunity to play football. I guess this here is me thanking God for giving me the ability to play this sport at such a high level, and for watching over me from harm’s way.”

He followed this up by sharing something truly inspiring:

“Another important motivation I have is the next generation, making sure I am a role model for the next group of young men and women that come through. An example of this would be just showing my little brother the correct ways to navigate life, and how to block out the outside noise to focus on what is important. I told him, ‘You can achieve anything if you put your mind to it and believe it.'”

How does Soane Toia view himself as a football player?

I wanted to take a deeper dive now on a little more football, but the mental side of it. I wanted to know how he views himself as a teammate and how people think of him.

“I would describe myself as a teammate that leads by action. Someone who will always be there to have my teammate’s back, and protect them when needed. I was raised, and I believe to put others before myself. If I have a little piece of bread, everyone is going to eat, no matter how small. We’re all eating.“

Now that I have learned how he is as a teammate, I need to know how he believes he is as a football player. I asked what he believes his biggest strengths are, and what he could do to improve his game:

“My strength in my game is my explosiveness, and the testing doesn’t matter. I AM A FOOTBALL PLAYER. I will find a way to win, and always do by the grace of God. I am productive, and my game does improve every year that goes by. With this, I still believe I can get. There is always room for me to get stronger, faster, and other ways for me to take my game to the next level. But my film doesn’t lie. I WILL find a way to beat whoever is in front of me.”

Entering the NFL Draft and looking to the future

After that, I started to wrap up with two more questions. The first is simple. What makes you stand out from other players who are entering the draft this year?

“What makes me stand out is always being a productive and producing defensive tackle, that shows consistency every game. My stats don’t lie, they improve every year, along with my tape. I know I am overlooked, but I believe in Gods timing. I also pride myself on always being available. I work to stay healthy to perform at the highest level.”

And finally, I finished this off by asking, what would you say to any teams or organizations that may be reading this right now?

“If anybody is reading this interview, what I bring is a real deal baller, someone who is willing to do whatever it takes to win. I am available at all times, a leader who will show by example. You give me just an inch and I will take it and run with it.”

Reflecting on my conversation with Soane Toia

This is a guy who is a hard worker, who will give everything he has for the next person. He will work to become whatever he is asked, and will be a competitor. Soane isn’t lying, just watch the tape. He is extremely quick off the ball and is relentless in his pursuit of the backfield.

Whichever NFL franchise ends up with Soane Toia on their roster, either through the draft or as an undrafted free agent, is getting a good player, but more importantly, a good person. Thank you again to Soane for taking his time to do this interview with me, as everyone at Empire Sports Media is grateful and wishes him nothing but the best.