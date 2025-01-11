5 underrated prospects to keep an eye on in the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As of now, there are 18 picks locked in for the 2025 NFL Draft. And that means it’s the start of mock draft season. The top of the board has been examined for a while, and fans are wondering who will be their team’s first selection. If that’s what you’re looking for, this may not be the article. Here, we will go over underrated names heading into the draft, with players who could pose a big impact for those who select them. Let’s dive in.

CB Darien Porter – Iowa State University

First up, let’s take a look at one of the draft’s big, physical cornerbacks. Darien Porter out of Iowa State stands at 6’4, 200 lbs, and is very lengthy. During his six-year career at Iowa State, Porter had 51 total tackles, six passes defended, and three interceptions. He brings a very physical frame to the cornerback position, which can be very important while guarding jump-ball receivers. Along with his corner ability, he has immense experience playing special teams, which will be very attractive for teams looking to fill multiple holes on their roster.

Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

While his stats don’t say wow, it’s when you watch the tape you start to see the full potential that Porter could fulfill. He didn’t play much during his six-year career, and only got real time on defense in 2024. And as he got an opportunity, you were able to see what the corner could become. With very long speed, and an athletic build, Porter could be a solid outside corner if given time to develop. Along with his speed, his man-to-man coverage was phenomenal this season, which to me is his best skill. A press-heavy scheme could work best for Porter, as you can have him man up a receiver as he has been doing all season.

There are a few knocks on Porter, most notably being his age. Porter just turned 24 years old, and for a Day 2 pick that may shy teams away. Another knock on the Iowa State product is his stop-and-go ability, especially on shorter routes. Slants, outs, and short corner routes may cause problems, as he doesn’t have the most fluid hips at the position. For what he does lack in his ability to stop the shorter routes, he does have outstanding ball skills and even better instincts.

Pro Comparison: Less Athletic, More Toolsy Tariq Woolen

DT/DE Rylie Mills – Notre Dame University

With Notre Dame officially making the College Football National Championship, we take a look at what has made them extremely successful in the 2024-2025 season. Their defense. And at the helm of their defense is 6’5, 275 Senior Rylie Mills. A player who has been a key contributor for the past five years for the Fightin’ Irish, Mills is a staple for the defense. 131 career total tackles, to pair with 17 sacks over the past few seasons. His best season is ongoing right now, where he has 37 total tackles along with 7.5 sacks, the most of his college career.

Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

What makes Mills such an intriguing prospect is his pure pass-rushing ability from the line. He can slide either inside or outside, and he will put pressure on the quarterback. His first step is outstanding and is a big reason for him pressuring the quarterback as much as he does. Mills is also a strong and physical player, who will use size and speed to go through linemen on every play. Rylie Mills is also known for playing with a high motor, and high intensity on every play. He does not give up on the play, and always fills backside on run plays.

Some knocks on Mills are that similarly to Darien Porter, he is older going into the draft. He is 23 years old, turning 24 in August. But, unlike the former, Mills isn’t projected to be selected on Day 2, which will give teams more of a reason to acquire his talent. Another weak point of Mills’ game is the run game. While there will be no short of effort from the Notre Dame lineman, his ability to shed blocks was obvious. If coached and developed into a more complete run-game defender, then Mills could be a solid contributor on a defensive front for a squad.

Pro Comparison: Less Advanced Zach Seiler

FS Jaylen Reed – Penn State University

If there are teams looking for a safety with a knack for filling the run, Jaylen Reed is that guy. A 6’0, 210-pound safety out of Penn State, Reed is the real deal. Over his 4 year career at PSU, his stats prove exactly why he is getting draft attention. 180 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 5 INTs. During his greatest and final year in college, Reed had 98 tackles, 2.5 sacks, along with 3 interceptions. He was a jack of all trades for the great Penn State difference, and will look to bring his skills from college over to the NFL.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reed may not be the most athletic safety out of the bunch this year, he is one of the most secure tacklers of the bunch. Starting from a safety position, Reed would lay thundering hits on backs filling in the run game, and was a driving force in a great run defense. Always in a good position to make a play on the back, and limiting his missed tackles were clear takeaways when watching his game. Reed isn’t a great pass defender, but he still found his way to get in good enough positions to get to the ball, evident as he had 3 interceptions this past season for the Nittany Lions.

His main weaknesses have mainly been discussed already. He has a limited range when playing the high safety, as he doesn’t cover as much ground as expected from a safety. Reed can also be a little over-aggressive at some points, forcing him out of position and away from the play. Reed is a very secure tackler, but seems as if he could be a boom-or-bust type of player. Makes an outstanding tackle for loss, or just out of position leading to a big play. A Day 2-Day 3 pick on a player with as much potential as Jaylen Reed would be worth it, as he has the potential to be great.

Pro Comparision: Less Advanced Talanoa Hufanga

WR Jack Bech – Texas Christian University

My favorite possible Day 3 selection of the draft, Jack Bech from TCU is slept on. 6’2, 215 lbs, Bech is a strong-handed competitor who had an outstanding final season, totaling 1,034 yards and 9 TDs. With a very physical frame, Bech uses his body to get him in the best position for the ball. What he lacks in his football skills, he has advances in physicality and IQ. Jack Bech is the most underrated receiver in this draft.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

What makes the TCU standout different from the rest of the pack, is his combination of strong hands, run after catch, and his elite frame. The best example of this is during TCU vs UCF. He was truly unstoppable. Jack Bech uses his body to his advantage, shielding out defenders from even getting a sniff at the ball. Breaking tackles seems so effort-free, as the 215-pound machine just runs over corners with ease. Bech has a frame that is very projectable for the league, and if he were to improve upon a few skills he could be a very good receiver.

There do have to be a few negatives with Bech, as he isn’t the perfect prospect. His route-running skills leave a lot to desire, and he doesn’t gain as much separation from defensive backs. As I’ve said he works his way around it in college, but in the NFL it will be a lot more difficult to free up. Jack Bech also doesn’t have breakaway speed, so he might find his niche in the middle routes including crossers, corners, and even screens. Finally, improving off the jump and in his release will be extremely important. He does not have a good takeoff, and NFL backs will jam him up at the line. With all of that said, if Bech improves even slightly on his weaknesses, he has the potential to be a good player.

Pro Comparison: Better After Catch, Less Physical Jauan Jennings with potential for more

RB Kyle Monangai – Rutgers University

If you’re from New Jersey and watch college football, Kyle Monangai is probably your guy. The 5’9, 210 back is one of many skillful backs from the loaded 2025 class. In the last two seasons, Monangai had been a beast for the Scarlett Knights. 1262 and 1279 in each respective season, with 8 and 13 touchdowns as well. Very good running numbers for a guy who carried the load for Rutgers. He isn’t a big receiving threat, but if put in a different system could be effective.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

During his 256 carries, and also throughout his collegiate career, Monangai proved to be extremely reliable. Zero fumbles at Rutgers, and he looks to continue that as he makes his way into the NFL. Kyle Monangai is an explosive athlete, with very good acceleration when getting the ball. Along with his great burst and above-average speed, Monangai is very good at breaking tackles. During the 2024 campaign, he forced 57 missed tackles which ranks in the top 10 in the nation. His ability to hit the whole, with elite vision and force makes Monangai a force to be reckoned with.

A lot of the concerns for Monangai spur from his usage and ability in the passing game. He has never been used in mass amounts in the passing game, and is seen as more of a pure runner than a complete back. But, when he doesn’t get the ball in the passing game, he is also an inconsistent blocker. This may lead Monangai to being an early down back, instead of a 3rd down guy. Even at that, for the projected Day 3 pick, this could be a very good steal for a team in need of a running back.

Pro Comparison: Less Physical and Advanced Isiah Pacheco