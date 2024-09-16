Yankees’ young utility man has carved out a critical role

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees are in the midst of an intense division race, battling to secure the top spot in the American League East. Currently holding a three-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees will use Monday’s day off to regroup before facing the Seattle Mariners, a team that has won four of their last five games and nearly swept the Texas Rangers over the weekend.

Yankees’ Key Players as the Playoffs Loom

As the playoffs approach, much of the Yankees’ success will depend on their sluggers dominating at the plate. However, it’s easy to overlook some of the more versatile contributors who have provided immense value throughout the regular season. One such player is 25-year-old utility man Oswaldo Cabrera. While Cabrera may not be a major force in the postseason, his regular-season contributions have been invaluable.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Cabrera made his MLB debut in 2022, posting a solid .247 batting average with a 110 wRC+, marking him as a hitter 10% better than the league average. However, 2023 saw a sharp decline in his numbers, as he hit just .211 with a 58 wRC+ across 115 games. Thankfully, 2024 has been a bounce-back year for Cabrera, who has emerged as a key player with the ability to play nearly every outfield position as well as multiple infield spots.

Versatility Across the Field

This season, Cabrera has played 101 games, hitting .249/.298/.370 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, an 18.2% strikeout rate, a 6.5% walk rate, and an 89 wRC+. While those numbers don’t make him a starting-caliber player, his versatility and reliability in filling in for injured or inconsistent players make him an invaluable asset.

For example, when first baseman Anthony Rizzo was sidelined with a right forearm fracture, Cabrera filled in at first base, a position he had minimal experience in. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has consistently leaned on Cabrera to serve as a reliable safety net, and he has delivered both defensively and offensively.

Offensive Consistency and Improvement

Although Cabrera’s overall offensive numbers don’t jump off the page, he has quietly put together a solid season, particularly as a left-handed hitter. Against right-handed pitching, Cabrera is hitting .268 with eight homers and 28 RBIs over 209 at-bats. Since August 1, Cabrera has been even more impressive, slashing .293/.356/.488 with a 139 wRC+ and a .195 ISO power mark.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

While Cabrera isn’t known for his power, his plate discipline stands out. He ranks in the top half of the league in both whiff rate and strikeout rate, showing that he has become a reliable bat in the bottom half of the Yankees’ lineup when needed.

Defensive Value Across the Diamond

Cabrera’s value extends beyond his bat, as his defensive versatility has been a crucial asset for the Yankees this season. Boone has asked him to log significant time at third base, where he had just under 150 innings of experience before 2024. In the 566.1 innings Cabrera played at third before the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm, he posted a .970 fielding percentage, saved eight defensive runs, and registered one out above average, proving to be a defensive standout at the position.

His versatility doesn’t stop there. Cabrera has also played 35.1 innings at first base, 77.1 innings at second base, 20 innings at shortstop, and 16 innings in the outfield. This ability to shift around the field has made him a critical part of the Yankees’ defensive strategy.

A Key Utility Piece Moving Forward

With DJ LeMahieu’s rapid decline due to age and injuries, Cabrera’s role as the Yankees’ primary utility man becomes even more important. His ability to fill in across multiple positions while providing solid defense and reliable at-bats gives the Yankees flexibility and depth. Fortunately, Cabrera is under team control until the 2029 offseason, making him a cost-effective and valuable asset for years to come.