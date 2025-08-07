Yankees young pitcher is making a massive leap — and no one’s talking about it

The New York Yankees may be spiraling in the standings, but one young arm is quietly rewriting his narrative with every start.

Will Warren, the 26-year-old right-hander, is stringing together consistent outings and building a profile that’s hard to ignore.

Despite the team’s second-half collapse, Warren has emerged as a bright spot — a pitcher finally finding his footing in the majors.

His 4.44 ERA on the season doesn’t tell the full story, especially considering how much better he’s looked recently.

Since the All-Star break, Warren owns a 3.54 ERA over four starts, flashing command and composure under pressure.

Even with some ups and downs, Warren is showing the kind of trajectory the Yankees desperately need in their rotation.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Underlying metrics hint at legitimate progress

Digging deeper, Warren is striking out 10.35 batters per nine innings while stranding 71.7% of runners he allows on base.

His 43.8% ground ball rate helps limit extra-base damage, though his 10.6% walk rate still leaves room for refinement.

That walk rate may be the biggest hurdle left to clear, but Warren is showing signs of polishing his command.

His fastball — which he throws over 40% of the time — is quietly becoming a serious weapon in his arsenal.

Opponents are hitting just .196 against it with a .345 slugging percentage, despite its average velocity sitting at 93.2 mph.

What Warren lacks in heat, he makes up for in placement — living in the upper zone and generating swings and misses.

He complements the fastball with a sweeper, sinker, and changeup, giving him a versatile mix to attack both sides of the plate.

Fine-tuning his secondary stuff will be key

The biggest concern remains Warren’s sweeper, which has underperformed significantly compared to expectations coming into the season.

Opposing hitters are batting .337 against it with a .517 slugging percentage, making it more liability than asset right now.

For Warren to stick in the rotation long term, he’ll need to bring that pitch along or lean more on his changeup.

But there’s still a lot to like — his game is evolving, and the trends suggest he’s far from maxed out as a pitcher.

He has flashes where everything clicks, and when that happens, Warren looks every bit like a mid-rotation mainstay.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Could Warren be a rotation staple in 2026?

The Yankees came into this season needing answers in the back end of the rotation, and Warren is starting to make his case.

Every solid outing chips away at the uncertainty surrounding his long-term role — and the numbers continue to support that growth.

Not every young pitcher arrives with a bang, and Warren is more of a builder — gradually layering improvements start by start.

If he can clean up the walks and bring one more secondary pitch up to speed, his ceiling rises dramatically.

Given the Yankees’ recent rotation volatility, a reliable arm like Warren could be the kind of stability they sorely need next season.

He’s not a finished product, but he’s showing why the Yankees should stay invested — the foundation is real and taking shape.