Yankees superstar will return to the outfield in a matter of days

The New York Yankees didn’t just get good news Tuesday—they got lifeline-level hope in the form of Aaron Judge.

Judge, the team’s captain and heart, made a surprise return from a right flexor strain that many feared would sideline him longer.

The timing couldn’t be more urgent. New York’s grip on a playoff spot has been loosening week by week, loss by loss.

Judge isn’t at full capacity yet, restricted to designated hitter duties while his throwing arm continues to heal.

Still, just having his bat back in the lineup is a shot of adrenaline for a team desperate for momentum.

Giancarlo Stanton becomes the odd man out

In classic Yankee fashion, this return isn’t without complications. Giancarlo Stanton now finds himself squeezed out of DH opportunities.

With two torn elbow ligaments, Stanton is essentially unusable in the outfield, making this a tricky balancing act.

But the Yankees may only have to juggle this for a few more days—Judge could return to right field duties very soon.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, “Aaron Judge could be back in the outfield sometime towards the weekend or early next week.”

That’s massive news for manager Aaron Boone, who needs flexibility now more than ever with the offense sputtering.

Judge’s bat brings more than just power

Judge’s numbers this season have been borderline ridiculous: 37 home runs and a league-best 207 wRC+ despite missing time.

He hasn’t just been great—he’s been the entire backbone of the Yankees’ offense when healthy.

Meanwhile, Stanton has quietly put together a strong power surge of his own, belting 10 homers in just 37 games.

His 138 wRC+ doesn’t lead the league, but it’s the kind of bat New York can’t afford to bench.

Trying to keep both sluggers active is like playing Tetris with cracked pieces—one wrong move, and everything falls apart.

The Yankees are betting big on Judge’s durability

Yet it’s a risk the Yankees seem willing to take because, frankly, they have no other choice.

Without Judge anchoring both the lineup and the clubhouse, this team has looked lost, flat, and uninspired.

New York’s rotation has been better lately, but the bullpen has been subpar and the offense remains a roller coaster—and Judge is the seatbelt.

It’s fair to wonder whether the Yankees rushed Judge back too soon, risking aggravation of the flexor strain.

But sometimes, the need to win now outweighs the risk of re-injury, especially when the entire season hangs in the balance.

Everything rides on Judge’s health

Judge returning is more than just about stats—it’s about morale, identity, and refusing to let this season slip away.

For now, fans will settle for seeing Judge jog around the bases, not right field, as long as he’s hitting.

And if all goes well, the Yankees could soon get back their most important defender and their only MVP-level hitter.

The pressure is immense, but Judge has proven time and again he thrives when the stakes are highest.

If his body holds up, he could be the difference between an October run or a late-season fade to irrelevance.

