Yankees’ young pitcher gets smacked in the mouth in spring wakeup call

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It felt inevitable that Yankees‘ young right-hander Will Warren would eventually get a dose of reality. After sailing smoothly through spring training, Warren ran into trouble Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old had been cruising, dominating hitters and making his case for a rotation spot seem obvious. But baseball has a funny way of humbling players, especially young pitchers. Warren got a tough lesson, surrendering seven hits, four earned runs, two homers, and two walks in just 3.2 innings. The Yankees survived to win 9–7, thanks in large part to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s explosive bat, but Warren’s struggles provided a cautionary note.

A Minor Delay, Major Consequences

To Warren’s credit, the evening wasn’t exactly routine. A slight delay before the game might’ve disrupted his rhythm, and when pitchers—especially younger arms—lose their timing, things can unravel quickly. For Warren, it was his first real taste of adversity this spring, and now he’ll have to respond.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He’s a promising arm with plenty of upside, but a rocky outing like this is a timely reminder: growing pains will happen. The Yankees know he has the talent and the repertoire, but consistency is something Warren will have to find through trial by fire.

Following the Michael King Blueprint

The Yankees remain encouraged by Warren’s arsenal and approach, comparing his evolution to that of Michael King. Warren’s confidence in his sinker and an improved changeup have added dimension to his pitch mix. His fastball command and movement have been particularly impressive, showing the building blocks of an impactful starter in the majors.

Yet, despite his talent, the Yankees might take the cautious route. Clarke Schmidt looked solid in a live batting session Thursday, indicating he’ll likely slot into the rotation in early April. Veteran Carlos Carrasco also complicates things; he has an opt-out in his contract on March 22, and the Yankees won’t want to risk losing him.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Protecting the Depth Pieces

Given the situation, Warren may start the year in Triple-A. It’s not ideal after a strong spring, but baseball can often be a numbers game. The Yankees prefer to keep their depth intact, holding Carrasco as a stopgap option, and turning to Warren later on when inevitably someone falters or injuries strike.

Ultimately, Warren’s rough outing against the Orioles isn’t cause for alarm—it’s part of the growth curve. He’ll be back, wiser and more seasoned, as the Yankees juggle their rotation to stay competitive through a challenging 2025 season.