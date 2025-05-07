Yankees’ young outfielder is ready to break out—don’t let anyone fool you

Some decisions in baseball are like trying to choose between two winning lottery tickets. The New York Yankees now find themselves in that rare and enviable position.

Thanks to a scorching start from Trent Grisham, the outfield situation has grown complicated—especially for Jasson Dominguez, who’s still chasing his big breakout.

Grisham’s explosion changes everything

Grisham’s red-hot bat wasn’t in the original script. He entered the season as a defensive-minded depth piece, not an offensive centerpiece.

But now he’s become almost impossible to sit.

He’s slashing .284/.370/.602 with nine home runs and a .972 OPS. That’s not just good—that’s elite production.

His ability to avoid whiffs and chase pitches has elevated his profile, ranking in the 94th percentile in chase rate and 87th in whiff rate.

He’s not just guessing at the plate. He’s attacking with precision, and a new batting stance may be fueling this surge.

Dominguez still showing plenty of promise

While Grisham is the headline, Jasson Dominguez shouldn’t be the afterthought.

Dominguez is quietly putting together a solid stretch, including two hits, a walk, and a run scored on Tuesday night against the Padres.

His season slash line sits at .238/.330/.376, with two home runs. Not flashy, but absolutely serviceable for a 22-year-old still learning the ropes.

Many prospects take time to find their rhythm at the major-league level. Dominguez, a switch-hitter with raw tools, is no exception.

Critics may be quick to call him a bust—but that’s a premature label for someone with 29 games under his belt this year.

Most would’ve begged for league-average offense from a rookie just getting his first chance at full-time major league action.

The Yankees have flexibility—and that’s a good thing

It’s rare that the Yankees can say their bench includes a red-hot veteran and a top prospect in rotation.

But that’s where they are.

Dominguez is a long-term building block. Grisham is simply making it hard to bench him in the short term.

This is what good problems look like. Manager Aaron Boone has a puzzle to solve—but with only high-quality pieces.

Bigger concern lies elsewhere in the lineup

If there’s one area of real concern, it’s not Dominguez. It’s Cody Bellinger.

The former Cub is finally showing signs of life, collecting a hit and two runs Tuesday. Still, he’s slashing just .205/.281/.359.

That’s not what the Yankees hoped for when they acquired him via trade, and it’s drawing more scrutiny than Dominguez’s modest start.

The Yankees know Bellinger has more in the tank—but it may be Grisham and Dominguez who carry them for now.