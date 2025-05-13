Yankees’ young fireballer is looking at a July return from the injured list

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, baseball feels like a symphony. The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd — it all crescendos into magic. Right now, that magic lives in the New York Yankees‘ lineup.

And while Aaron Judge is the name that fills headlines and merchandise carts, he’s far from a one-man show.

Paul Goldschmidt’s veteran presence adds a layer of professionalism that rubs off on everyone. Ben Rice has been a surprise spark plug, consistently driving in runs with impressive maturity. Anthony Volpe’s bat is finally catching up to his glove, and Austin Wells and Trent Grisham have each delivered timely hits and hard contact when needed most.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This isn’t just a dangerous offense — it’s an orchestra of power, contact, and energy. The Yankees lead baseball in most offensive categories, proving that the Bronx Bombers are back in full swing.

Pitching tells a different story — and it needs fixing

But as powerful as the bats are, the arms are lagging behind. Entering Tuesday’s action, the Yankees sat ninth in team ERA at 3.74 — respectable, sure, but underwhelming next to their world-class offense.

Their rotation? Even shakier. The starters rank 11th in ERA with a 3.78 mark. While it’s not cause for alarm, it’s also not good enough for a team with legitimate October aspirations.

They’ve been surviving, but not thriving. It’s like driving a sports car with a leaky tire — it still moves fast, but it’s not at its best.

Every contending team needs multiple starting pitchers who can be leaned on when the lights get bright. Right now, the Yankees don’t have too many of those.

Why Luis Gil’s return could change everything

Luis Gil might just be the missing piece. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year showed serious promise last season, posting a 3.50 ERA and racking up 171 strikeouts in just over 151.2 innings.

He combined velocity with poise — rare traits for a young pitcher in New York.

Unfortunately, Gil suffered a severe lat strain back in late February after throwing a bullpen session. Since then, he’s been on a slow and steady road to recovery.

According to Yankees insider Greg Joyce, manager Aaron Boone says Gil is still “about 2-3 weeks away” from getting back on the mound as part of his throwing program.

Luis Gil is about 2-3 weeks away from getting on a mound in his throwing program, Boone said.



Would think that means the best-case for his return at this point would be July. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) May 13, 2025

That means best-case scenario: he returns in July. He’ll need time. A few rounds of live batting practice. A long rehab assignment. Likely at least six or seven weeks before he’s ready to face big league hitters again.

It’s a tough pill for fans to swallow, knowing help isn’t coming immediately. But the Yankees can’t rush him. A fully healthy Gil is worth the wait.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Why patience is more than a virtue — it’s essential

The Yankees have a deep offense that can carry them through short bursts. But to sustain success over 162 games — and into October — the pitching staff must tighten up.

The bullpen has done its job, more or less, but the rotation needs reinforcements.

Imagine the rotation as a four-legged table. Right now, one leg is a little wobbly. Luis Gil could be that missing brace — the one that stabilizes everything just in time for the summer push.

But they can’t slam him back in too soon, or the whole thing could collapse again.

He’s young, talented, and has already proven he can handle pressure. The smart play is patience. Let Gil build back strength, confidence, and endurance on his own time.

July isn’t that far away. And if Gil returns firing 98 mph fastballs past opposing hitters in the heat of the pennant race, Yankee fans will look back on these quiet rehab days as the calm before the storm.

Popular Reading:

Yankees’ infield issues could force a trade sooner than expected