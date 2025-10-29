Yankees: YES Network won’t bring back John Flaherty for 2026

For New York Yankees fans who spend their summers tuned into the YES Network, a familiar voice will soon be missing. The network has decided not to renew color analyst John Flaherty’s contract for the 2026 season, ending a 20-year run that made “Flash” one of the most recognizable voices in Yankees broadcasts.

Flaherty confirmed the news himself, writing on X that he had been informed he wouldn’t be offered a new deal. His message was simple but heartfelt. “I am very grateful for my 20 years at the Network,” he wrote. “Thank you for letting me be a little part of your day for 20 seasons.” It was a classy exit for someone who’s spent much of his adult life around the Yankees in one way or another.

So I was informed yesterday that I will not be offered a contract from YES for next season! I am very grateful for my 20 years at the Network. I want to thank the Yankees and especially the Yankee fans. Thank you for letting me be a little part of your day for 20 seasons! — John Flaherty (@flash17yes) October 29, 2025

Two decades behind the mic

Flaherty’s connection to the Yankees runs deep. The former catcher wrapped up his big league career in pinstripes in 2005 before hanging up his gear the following spring. Not long after, he joined the YES Network, smoothly transitioning from the dugout to the broadcast booth.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Over the next two decades, Flaherty became a steady and respected voice across several Yankees programs — from live game coverage to pre- and post-game shows. He wasn’t the flashiest broadcaster, but his insight and calm delivery gave broadcasts a rhythm that many fans came to rely on.

A shift in the booth

According to the New York Post, analysts Jeff Nelson and Dave Valle will also not return to YES next season, signaling a broader shakeup in the network’s on-air team. The current group still includes David Cone, Paul O’Neill, and Joe Girardi, who will continue providing analysis alongside lead play-by-play voice Michael Kay and his backup, Ryan Ruocco.

Flaherty occasionally stepped into the play-by-play role himself when Kay and Ruocco were unavailable — a testament to both his versatility and the trust the network had in him. His departure, then, feels a bit like a veteran shortstop quietly retiring after years of making the routine plays look easy.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A steady presence fans will miss

At 58, Flaherty leaves behind more than just a résumé — he leaves behind a voice that fans have associated with countless Yankees moments, both thrilling and forgettable. In an era where sports broadcasting often chases personality over substance, his even-handed approach and authentic love for the game stood out.

For fans who grew up hearing his commentary, losing that voice feels like losing part of the soundtrack of summer. And while the booth will go on without him, it won’t sound quite the same.

Nobody knows Flaherty’s next step, probably not even himself at this point. Chances are, there are more opportunities for him out there, but in any case, Yankees fans will be forever grateful for his contributions in the booth.