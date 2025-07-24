Yankees would have to be ‘overwhelmed’ to move 2 rising stars

The New York Yankees may be exploring big-name upgrades at the trade deadline, but not all prospects are on the table this summer.

With the team sitting firmly in contention, fans are dreaming of impact moves — but dreams come with a cost in this league.

Whether it’s a frontline starter or a slugging corner infielder, rival teams are asking for major chips in return from the Yankees’ farm.

And according to YES Network insider Jack Curry, two names are practically off-limits unless a deal absolutely blows them away.

“I think the Yankees would need to be overwhelmed to trade Spencer Jones & Cam Schlittler,” Curry said this week.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Schlittler is raw, but his arm is undeniably electric

Right-hander Cam Schlittler has only made two starts at the big-league level, but the talent is already turning heads in the Bronx.

His fastball is averaging 97.8 MPH, exploding out of his hand with late life and confidence well beyond his experience.

While his slider and curveball still need refining, the foundation is there for a potential top-of-the-rotation arm.

Schlittler currently holds a 4.35 ERA, but context matters — he wasn’t even expected to pitch in the majors this season.

Now, he’s logging starts in high-stakes divisional matchups against the Blue Jays, showing poise in critical innings.

The Yankees see Schlittler as a long-term piece, and for good reason — you don’t teach that kind of velocity or mound presence.

Spencer Jones has caught fire in Triple-A

Perhaps the biggest name teams are asking about is 24-year-old outfielder Spencer Jones, who’s torching Triple-A pitching.

Since his promotion, Jones is hitting an absurd .426/.481/.941 across 16 games, with 10 homers and 20 RBIs already.

His 255 wRC+ indicates he’s been more than double the league average offensively, and he’s doing it with consistency.

Jones still strikes out at a 26.6% clip, but his 11.4% walk rate shows improved patience and pitch recognition.

He’s made critical swing adjustments, and it’s paying off — both in results and the front office’s long-term outlook.

For a team searching for controllable, high-upside outfield talent, Jones would be a dream — but he won’t come cheap.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees have to protect their future

Trading for stars is exciting, but the best front offices know when to say no, even when pressure mounts from fans or media.

Schlittler and Jones both represent rare profiles — one has elite velocity, the other possesses game-changing lefty power.

Letting go of either would require not just a good return, but an overwhelming one — something that shifts the balance instantly.

It’s like holding a winning lottery ticket and being asked to trade it for the chance at another — smart teams don’t take that gamble.

The Yankees want to win now, but they also want to keep winning for years to come — that’s where these two prospects matter most.