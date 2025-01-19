Yankees’ World Series chances take another devastating hit with Dodgers star relief signing

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to prove why they’re regarded as one of the most formidable teams in baseball, signing left-handed reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year deal worth $18 million per season on Sunday. The move strengthens a bullpen already brimming with talent, further cementing the Dodgers as the team to beat in 2025. With this acquisition, Los Angeles not only addressed their bullpen but also sent a clear message to the rest of the league: they’re in it to win it.

Scott Brings Dominance to High-Leverage Situations

Tanner Scott’s arrival in Los Angeles is a game-changer. The 30-year-old southpaw is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign, where he solidified himself as one of the best high-leverage arms in baseball. With a lethal fastball-slider combination, Scott consistently stifled opposing hitters, thriving in late-game situations. His ability to miss bats and limit damage under pressure gives the Dodgers a versatile weapon they can deploy in any scenario.

While the Yankees managed to snag Devin Williams from under the Dodgers’ noses, Scott’s signing ensures Los Angeles still got their man. Scott will pair perfectly with the Dodgers’ existing bullpen arsenal, giving manager Dave Roberts even more options to close out games with confidence.

A Tall Task for the Yankees

While the Yankees have made significant upgrades themselves, including the blockbuster trade for Devin Williams, the Dodgers have continued to build what looks like an unbeatable juggernaut. On paper, Los Angeles is loaded with elite talent, and adding Scott to their already dangerous bullpen only widens the gap between them and other teams in the league.

The Yankees, who are coming off their own playoff resurgence, now face an even steeper climb if they want to dethrone the Dodgers in a potential 2025 World Series rematch. Los Angeles’s ability to add players like Scott while maintaining their core roster speaks to their financial might and long-term planning.

Scott’s Impact Beyond the Bullpen

Scott’s signing is more than just a bullpen upgrade; it’s a statement. In a league where the smallest margins can decide a championship, having someone like Scott who can dominate in tight situations is invaluable. His presence allows the Dodgers to shorten games, ensuring their starters don’t have to shoulder the burden deep into the postseason.

The Yankees may have found their closer in Devin Williams, but Tanner Scott gives the Dodgers another layer of dominance that could very well be the difference-maker in October. For now, the chess match between these two powerhouses continues to heat up, with the Dodgers taking this latest move as a decisive step forward.