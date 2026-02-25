The Yankees have announced that they will be retiring CC Sabathia’s no. 52 during the 2026 season on September 26th, 2026 as he will get a plaque in Monument Park as well.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first attempt after a career where he won an American League Cy Young alongside a World Series in 2009.

During that title run, Sabathia won ALCS MVP due to his electric performances against the Los Angeles Angels, and now he will join the Yankees’ greatest players in Monument Park.

It will be the 23rd number officially retired by the organization once it is official on September 26th, and no player will ever wear no. 52 again.

CC Sabathia To Have Number Retired By the Yankees During 2026 Season

Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With 251 wins, a 3.74 ERA, and over 3,000 strikeouts in his illustrous career, Hall of Famer CC Sabathia will get his number retired by the Yankees on September 26th.

Sabathia is donning the interlocking NY on his Hall of Fame plaque hat, an honor that likely cemented his legacy as a Yankee, and now he’ll join legends in Monument Park.

Part of the 2009 Yankees who brought the organization’s 27th World Championship, he spent 11 of his 19 MLB seasons in the Bronx with 29.4 WAR and a 3.81 ERA in 307 appearances.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sabathia was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class, receiving 86.8% of the vote as writers viewed him as a no-doubt selection.

During the 2024 Fanatics Fest held in New York, he revealed publicly that he intended to go into the Hall of Fame with the Yankees’ cap, and has remained involved with the organization in the years since retirement.