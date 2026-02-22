The Yankees are rolling with Ryan Yarbrough on Monday and Will Warren on Tuesday according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News as the team continues its Grapefruit League schedule.

Yarbrough will pitch on the road against the Pirates in Bradenton while Warren will face off against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, it will be their first games of 2026.

New York had Elmer Rodriguez start on Friday and Carlos Lagrange on Saturday, now they’ll have some arms who are locks to make the 26-man roster if healthy getting ramped up in live action.

Luis Gil will start today against the New York Mets at George M. Steinbrenner Field at 1:05 PM EST, available on the Gotham Sports App.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the Yankees travel to Bradenton to play the Pirates at LECOM Park, it will be Ryan Yarbrough taking the mound as their starter in what will be his first start of Spring Training.

The left-hander had a 4.36 ERA for the Yankees last year across 64 innings pitched as he pitched both out of the bullpen and as a starter for the team.

He will enter camp as their presumed no. 6 starter, if an injury occurs to one of the Yankees’ five main starting pitchers then Yarbrough will likely slot in for the meantime.

After an injury to Marcus Stroman and a DFA of Carlos Carrasco last season, Ryan Yarbrough was called upon to be the team’s fifth starter and he served that role well, but the Yankees are hoping to avoid that scenario early on.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One of the pitchers who they are hoping to see in the rotation when Opening Day rolls around is Will Warren, who completed his rookie season last year and is looking to make more strides in 2026.

Warren made all 33 starts last season, pitching to a 4.44 ERA and striking out 171 batters faced, the most for any rookie pitcher during the 2025 season.

He’ll enter camp with a job locked up for the rotation whereas last season he was in competition for a spot in the starting five, so this is more about refining his mix rather than impressive front office personnel ahead of April.